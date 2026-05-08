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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceUsing Just One Bank Account? Here’s The Risk Most Indians Ignore

Using Just One Bank Account? Here’s The Risk Most Indians Ignore

From ATM charges to UPI fraud, the number of bank accounts you hold can quietly shape your financial health. Here is a breakdown of the trade-offs.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 May 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Multiple accounts reduce ATM withdrawal charges significantly.

For most Indians, one bank account feels like enough. Financial experts say that putting all your money in a single account is not simplicity. It is a risk. 

Here's why multiple bank accounts might actually work better for you and what to watch out for.

Your Safety Net Has A Single Point Of Failure

Indian banks depend heavily on technology to give you access to your money. Server outages, UPI failures, and technical glitches are not rare, and if you have just one account, you are stuck. Those with a second account at a different bank can keep transacting without interruption.

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Why Online Fraud In India Makes A Second Account Worth It

Online and UPI-based fraud has risen sharply in India over the past three years. A simple safeguard that people miss is to keep a separate account linked to your UPI for online shopping and park only limited funds in it. Even if a fraudster gains access to that account, your primary savings stay untouched. It is not foolproof, but it meaningfully limits your exposure.

How Multiple Bank Accounts Can Cut Your ATM Charges

Most banks offer between three and five free ATM withdrawals per month. After that, every transaction carries a fee. If you withdraw cash regularly, those charges add up across a year. Having multiple bank accounts splits withdrawals and increases your free withdrawal limit at no extra cost.

Tracking Your Money Becomes Cleaner

Having your salary credited, getting government subsidies, and making UPI transactions all through one account makes your statement look like a mess. Separating accounts by purpose, one for income and fixed expenses and another for daily spending, makes tracking easier and reduces the chances of missing payment errors or wrongful charges.

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But Multiple Accounts Come With Real Costs Too

Every savings account in India requires a minimum balance typically between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000, depending on the bank and account type. Failure to maintain it can mean mounting penalties, especially if you have multiple accounts. 

There is also the dormancy risk. The RBI requires banks to mark any account inactive for over two years as dormant. For most salaried individuals, the right number of bank accounts depends on their income and spending patterns. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do multiple bank accounts improve money tracking?

Separating accounts by purpose, like one for income and fixed expenses and another for daily spending, makes your bank statements cleaner. This simplifies tracking and helps you spot payment errors or wrongful charges.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Account Banking ATM Charges UPI How Many Bank Accounts
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