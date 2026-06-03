Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom International and domestic markets mirrored the downward trend.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices fell on Wednesday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran kept investors on edge, with rising crude oil prices adding to the uncertainty across commodity markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for August delivery were trading at Rs 1,58,928 per 10 grams at around 12:10 pm, down Rs 418 or 0.26 per cent from the previous close. The contract touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,740, up around Rs 400, before slipping to a low of Rs 1,58,780. Gold had opened the session at Rs 1,59,447.

July silver futures on MCX dropped Rs 2,257, or 0.85 per cent, to trade at Rs 2,64,450 per kilogram. The contract swung between a high of Rs 2,67,495 and a low of Rs 2,64,023 during the session. Silver opened at Rs 2,66,668.

International prices mirrored the domestic trend. Spot gold fell 0.54 per cent to around $4,460 per ounce, while COMEX gold futures dropped nearly 1 per cent to $4,486 per ounce. Spot silver declined 1 per cent to $74.34 per ounce, and COMEX silver slipped more than 1 per cent to $74.47 per ounce.

Market experts said investors turned cautious following fresh developments in West Asia. The US military reported that attempted Iranian missile attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional locations were either intercepted or failed. Diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have shown limited progress, keeping uncertainty elevated. Higher crude oil prices have added to concerns about global inflation and the possibility of interest rates staying elevated for longer.

Commodity analysts said MCX gold has shown resilience near the Rs 1,59,000 level despite the volatility. A sustained move above Rs 1,60,000 could push prices towards Rs 1,62,000–1,63,000 per 10 grams, they said, while support is placed in the Rs 1,58,400-1,58,000 range on the downside.

For silver, analysts identified Rs 2,68,000 as a key resistance level. A breakout above it could take prices towards Rs 2,69,500-2,70,000 per kilogram. If the metal slips below Rs 2,65,000 and stays there, however, it could weaken further towards Rs 2,63,000-2,61,000.

Analysts said the near-term direction of both metals will largely depend on how the US-Iran situation evolves, where crude oil prices head, and broader global economic signals, with safe-haven demand expected to keep precious metals volatile in the sessions ahead.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 3

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,637

22 Karat- 14,335

18 Karat- 11,732

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,818

22 Karat- 14,500

18 Karat- 12,180

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,622

22 Karat- 14,320

18 Karat- 11,717

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,622

22 Karat- 14,320

18 Karat- 11,717

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,622

22 Karat- 14,320

18 Karat- 11,717

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,622

22 Karat- 14,320

18 Karat- 11,716

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities