China has instructed its domestic companies to ignore US sanctions targeting Iranian oil imports. This directive uses a 'blocking statute' to prevent Chinese firms from complying with foreign sanctions deemed illegitimate by Beijing.
China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil
The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries.
- China directs firms to ignore US sanctions on Iran's oil.
- Chinese refiners accused by US of buying Iranian crude.
- US Treasury secretary claims China funds Iranian terrorism.
China has directed domestic companies to disregard US sanctions targeting Iranian oil imports, escalating tensions with Washington and setting up a direct challenge to the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against Tehran.
According to a report by Fox News, China’s Commerce Ministry issued a directive on Sunday invoking a 2021 “blocking statute” that bars Chinese firms from complying with foreign sanctions Beijing considers illegitimate.
The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries.
Trump Administration Intensifies Pressure On Iran
The move comes as the Trump administration ramps up sanctions aimed at cutting off a major source of Iranian revenue.
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused China of effectively financing Iran’s military activities through large-scale oil purchases.
Speaking to Fox News, Bessent said: “China, let’s see them step up with some diplomacy and get the Iranians to open the strait.”
He added: “Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism … China has been buying 90 percent of their energy, so they are funding the largest state sponsor of terrorism.”
Bessent has repeatedly defended the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, saying the US is “suffocating” Tehran through financial restrictions and naval enforcement measures.
China Remains Iran’s Biggest Oil Buyer
China continues to remain the primary destination for Iranian oil exports despite mounting US sanctions.
Much of Iran’s sanctioned crude reportedly reaches Chinese refiners through indirect shipping channels and complex maritime networks designed to avoid detection.
Defending its latest action, China said the US sanctions unlawfully interfere with normal trade between sovereign nations.
China’s Commerce Ministry said the American measures violate international norms and confirmed that Chinese firms were prohibited from recognising or complying with the sanctions.
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting
The latest dispute comes ahead of a highly anticipated meeting later this month between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing this week for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, underlining China’s growing role as both Iran’s leading oil customer and a major diplomatic partner.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has China directed its domestic companies to do regarding US sanctions on Iranian oil?
Why is the US Treasury Secretary accusing China of financing Iran's military?
The US Treasury Secretary claims China's large-scale oil purchases from Iran are effectively financing Iran's military activities. He stated China buys 90 percent of Iran's energy, thus funding a major state sponsor of terrorism.
How does sanctioned Iranian crude reportedly reach Chinese refiners?
Much of Iran's sanctioned crude is reported to reach Chinese refiners through indirect shipping and complex maritime networks. These methods are designed to evade detection.
What is China's justification for its directive against US sanctions?
China defends its action by stating that US sanctions unlawfully interfere with normal trade between sovereign nations. They assert that the American measures violate international norms.