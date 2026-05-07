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HomeBusinessChina Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil

China Defies Trump Sanctions Push, Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil

The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • China directs firms to ignore US sanctions on Iran's oil.
  • Chinese refiners accused by US of buying Iranian crude.
  • US Treasury secretary claims China funds Iranian terrorism.

China has directed domestic companies to disregard US sanctions targeting Iranian oil imports, escalating tensions with Washington and setting up a direct challenge to the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against Tehran.

According to a report by Fox News, China’s Commerce Ministry issued a directive on Sunday invoking a 2021 “blocking statute” that bars Chinese firms from complying with foreign sanctions Beijing considers illegitimate.

The order reportedly applies to several Chinese refiners accused by the United States of purchasing Iranian crude, including independent “teapot” refineries.

Trump Administration Intensifies Pressure On Iran

The move comes as the Trump administration ramps up sanctions aimed at cutting off a major source of Iranian revenue.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused China of effectively financing Iran’s military activities through large-scale oil purchases.

Speaking to Fox News, Bessent said: “China, let’s see them step up with some diplomacy and get the Iranians to open the strait.”

He added: “Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism … China has been buying 90 percent of their energy, so they are funding the largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

Bessent has repeatedly defended the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, saying the US is “suffocating” Tehran through financial restrictions and naval enforcement measures.

China Remains Iran’s Biggest Oil Buyer

China continues to remain the primary destination for Iranian oil exports despite mounting US sanctions.

Much of Iran’s sanctioned crude reportedly reaches Chinese refiners through indirect shipping channels and complex maritime networks designed to avoid detection.

Defending its latest action, China said the US sanctions unlawfully interfere with normal trade between sovereign nations.

China’s Commerce Ministry said the American measures violate international norms and confirmed that Chinese firms were prohibited from recognising or complying with the sanctions.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meeting

The latest dispute comes ahead of a highly anticipated meeting later this month between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

ALSO READ: Wall Street Slips From Record Highs As Chip Stocks Retreat, Iran Talks In Focus

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beijing this week for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, underlining China’s growing role as both Iran’s leading oil customer and a major diplomatic partner.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has China directed its domestic companies to do regarding US sanctions on Iranian oil?

China has instructed its domestic companies to ignore US sanctions targeting Iranian oil imports. This directive uses a 'blocking statute' to prevent Chinese firms from complying with foreign sanctions deemed illegitimate by Beijing.

Why is the US Treasury Secretary accusing China of financing Iran's military?

The US Treasury Secretary claims China's large-scale oil purchases from Iran are effectively financing Iran's military activities. He stated China buys 90 percent of Iran's energy, thus funding a major state sponsor of terrorism.

How does sanctioned Iranian crude reportedly reach Chinese refiners?

Much of Iran's sanctioned crude is reported to reach Chinese refiners through indirect shipping and complex maritime networks. These methods are designed to evade detection.

What is China's justification for its directive against US sanctions?

China defends its action by stating that US sanctions unlawfully interfere with normal trade between sovereign nations. They assert that the American measures violate international norms.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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Donald Trump Oil Iran China China Defies Trump Sanctions Push China Tells Firms To Keep Buying Iranian Oil
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