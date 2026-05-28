NPS Taxation Rules Explained: How Different Exit Scenarios Affect Your Returns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Normal retirement allows 80% lump sum, but only 60% is tax-exempt.

Retirement planning under the National Pension System has just become more complex. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has updated its exit and withdrawal rules over the past few months to give subscribers more flexibility. However, the Income Tax Act has not changed alongside these updates. That gap is something to seriously consider for anyone approaching retirement.

Experts say that in several situations, rules regarding taxation of NPS withdrawals remain unclear, and subscribers often take a conservative approach to avoid disputes with the tax department later. The decisions you make when you exit, how much you withdraw, whether you buy an annuity or defer the corpus, can all change your final tax outgo significantly.

Here is how taxation works across five scenarios you are likely to encounter.

NPS Tax Rules At Normal Retirement (Age 60 Or 15 Years)

Normal retirement is now defined as reaching age 60 or completing 15 years in NPS, whichever comes first. Up to 80 per cent of the corpus can be withdrawn as a lump sum. However, the Income Tax Act explicitly exempts only 60 per cent of the total corpus from tax. The excess beyond that 60 per cent threshold does not have clear exemption language in the law.

At least 20 per cent of the corpus must be used to buy an annuity from one of the 15 PFRDA-authorised Annuity Service Providers. The amount used to purchase an annuity is fully exempt from tax, but the monthly pension you receive from it later will be taxed according to your income tax slab.

Annuity rates offered by PFRDA-authorised providers currently range between 5 and 6 per cent per year. On a locked-in corpus of Rs 10 lakh, that works out to roughly Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month in pension income, which is fully taxable.

The annuity purchase is also irreversible. You cannot exit, switch, or reclaim the principal once it is locked in. For retirees with other income sources, this additional taxable income could push them into a higher slab than they anticipated.

What If Your NPS Corpus Is Small?

The rules ease considerably for smaller corpus holders. If your total NPS savings are up to Rs 8 lakh, you can withdraw the full amount as a lump sum with no obligation to buy an annuity. If the corpus falls between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, you can withdraw up to Rs 6 lakh in a lump sum, with the balance either drawn down through phased withdrawals over six years or used for an annuity purchase.

In both cases, 60 per cent of the withdrawal is fully tax-free under Section 10(12A) of the Income Tax Act. The remaining 40 per cent is added to your income and taxed at your applicable slab rate for that financial year.

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NPS Premature Exit Before Age 60

Subscribers who exit before age 60 now have more options, but the tax structure is less generous.

If your accumulated corpus is Rs 5 lakh or less, you can withdraw the full amount. If it exceeds Rs 5 lakh, only 20 per cent can be taken as a lump sum, and the remaining 80 per cent must compulsorily go toward buying an annuity. Even here, only 60 per cent may qualify as tax-exempt under existing IT Act provisions. Note that these premature exit rules do not apply to those who joined NPS at age 60 or above.

Deferring Your NPS Withdrawal

Not everyone needs the money the moment they turn 60. Subscribers can postpone withdrawing their NPS corpus all the way up to age 75 under the deferment option. You can defer the lump sum portion, the annuity portion, or both together. Your money stays invested during this period, and no further contributions are required.

You can also opt for Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal, or SLW, which allows phased payouts rather than a one-time withdrawal. The tax treatment under deferment stays the same: up to 60 per cent of the corpus remains tax-free, while the annuity portion is exempt at the time of purchase but taxable when received as pension income. Spreading withdrawals across years through SLW can keep your annual taxable income within a lower slab, which is a practical advantage worth considering.

Death Of An NPS Subscriber: Nominee Tax Rules

This is the simplest scenario. If a subscriber dies before or after retirement, the entire corpus is transferred to the nominee. No tax applies in the nominee's hands. The option to use the corpus for an annuity still exists, but is not mandatory. It remains one of the most clearly defined and subscriber-friendly provisions in the NPS framework.

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