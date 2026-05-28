Sold Property, Shares Or Gold? Here’s How Capital Gains Tax Actually Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Capital gains tax applies to profits from selling assets like property or gold.

Holding period determines if gains are short-term or long-term.

Budget 2024 introduced uniform 12.5% tax on long-term gains.

Sold a piece of ancestral land recently? Or perhaps some old jewellery that had been sitting in a locker for years? The profit from that sale is not entirely yours to keep. The government takes a cut, and how much it takes depends on how long you held that asset before selling it.

This tax is called capital gains tax, and for millions of Indians invested in stocks, mutual funds, property, or gold, it quietly shapes how much money actually comes home.

What Counts As Capital Gains?

When you sell a capital asset, like a piece of land, shares, mutual funds or gold and jewellery, you usually earn some profit. This profit is called a capital gain. Capital gains tax is levied on this profit that you got when you sold the asset at a higher price than which you purchased it at.

Not every item you own is a capital asset. Things like personal-use items like clothes and furniture, rural agricultural land and raw materials in stock are excluded.

Moreover, the tax is applied only to the profit, not to the total sale amount.

How much tax is to be paid depends on how long an asset has been held before it is sold. The holding period determines whether the gain is short-term or long-term.

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Why Holding Period Matters

Based on how long you have held an asset, capital gains tax is divided into two types.

Short-term capital gains are levied on assets sold within a shorter holding period. For shares and equity mutual funds, this period is less than 12 months, while for property, gold and some other assets, it is less than 24 months.

Long-term capital gains are levied on assets that are held for a longer period of time before they are sold. This is a minimum of 12 months for shares and equity mutual funds and 24 months for property, gold, etc.

Short-term gains are generally taxed at higher rates, while long-term gains often get lower tax rates and exemptions. The government does this to encourage long-term investing and disincentivise people from short-term speculative trading.

The Big Budget 2024 Shift

Budget 2024 brought one of the most significant changes to capital gains taxation in recent years.

From July 23, 2024, a uniform long-term capital gains tax rate of 12.5 per cent applies across all asset classes. Before this, the tax treatment varied considerably. Long-term gains on listed shares and equity mutual funds were taxed at 10 per cent on amounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh, while property and other assets attracted 20 per cent with the benefit of indexation.

The government has now levelled the field, though not necessarily in every investor's favour.

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What Happens To Indexation?

Indexation was a relief mechanism. It allowed investors to adjust the purchase price of an asset for inflation using the Cost Inflation Index, effectively reducing the taxable gain on paper.

Budget 2024 has removed this benefit for most assets. For land and buildings sold after July 23, 2024, the tax rate is 12.5 per cent without indexation. There is one exception: if the property was acquired before July 23, 2024, the seller can choose between paying 12.5 per cent without indexation or 20 per cent with indexation, whichever works out lower.

How Investors Can Save Tax

There are legal routes to reduce liability. Under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, if you sell a residential property and reinvest the proceeds in another residential property within the stipulated period, you can claim a capital gains exemption of up to Rs 10 crore.

Timing your sales across financial years, harvesting losses to offset gains, and staying within the Rs 1.25 lakh annual exemption on equity gains are strategies worth discussing with a tax advisor.

The rules are layered and change with each budget. Staying informed is itself a form of financial planning.

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