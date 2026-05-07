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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceETFs Or Mutual Funds? Key Differences Every Investor Should Know Before Investing

ETFs Or Mutual Funds? Key Differences Every Investor Should Know Before Investing

ETFs and mutual funds both help investors diversify, but they differ in costs, flexibility, taxation, and investment style.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 May 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ETFs offer diversified baskets of assets, bought and sold like stocks.
  • Mutual funds use professional managers, bought at day's end price.
  • ETFs generally have lower expense ratios than mutual funds.

Every Indian investor looking to invest in the stock market while trying to avoid volatility usually trusts Mutual Funds. However, ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) might be a cheaper alternative that can beat the returns your mutual fund manager is delivering. 

ETFs vs Mutual Funds: What Are You Actually Investing In?

An ETF is a basket of investments that you can buy and sell on the stock market, just like a normal stock. Buying a stock is like buying one fruit, but an ETF is like a fruit basket that can contain shares of many companies, government bonds, gold, or a mix of different assets. If you buy 1 unit of an ETF that tracks top Indian companies, you indirectly own a small part of all those companies together.

Mutual funds are similar, but instead of you managing the basket, a professional manager with years of financial experience does it for you. Depending on their type (debt, equity, hybrid), mutual funds invest in assets like company shares, bonds, gold, or a combination of these. The mutual fund manager decides what to buy, what to sell, and how much of each thing to keep.

The key difference between ETFs and Mutual Funds is the time of purchase. Mutual funds are bought from the fund company at the day’s final price, while ETFs are bought and sold anytime during market hours like a stock.

Also Read: Share Markets Remain Volatile: Sensex Over 78k, Nifty About 50 Points Higher

Expense Ratio in ETFs vs Mutual Funds: How Much Are You Really Paying?

The fee you mainly pay in both mutual funds and ETFs is called the expense ratio. This fee is not paid separately but is quietly deducted from the fund’s value over time. 

Mutual funds are managed by teams that research companies, decide what to buy or sell and in the process try to outperform the market. Active management costs money. Most mutual funds in India charge around 1 per cent to 2 per cent annually. Always prefer direct mutual funds. Regular mutual funds are bought through distributors, bank agents or advisors, so you pay a part of the fee as commission. 

ETFs are usually cheaper because they track an index. This eliminates the need for a big research team that constantly makes decisions, and thus, ETFs cost much less, 0.05 per cent to 0.5 per cent. 

Can You Buy and Sell ETFs Anytime? Why That Flexibility May Cost You

The flexibility to buy and sell ETFs at any time during market hours can seem like an advantage, but it can also become a behavioural trap.  As ETFs trade like stocks, investors often stop treating them as investments and start trading them. The temptation to time the market or react to breaking news is hard to resist.

With mutual funds, on the other hand, your investment executes at the end-of-day price. This friction reduces impulsive behaviour. You are more likely to hang tight during crashes and stop making emotional decisions. Mutual funds also support SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), which automatically invest a fixed amount every month, making consistent wealth-building almost effortless.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (May 7): Metals Gain, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India

ETF vs Mutual Fund Taxation in India

In India, the tax difference between ETFs and mutual funds is actually smaller than you might think. Taxes depend more on what the fund contains. An equity ETF and an equity mutual fund are taxed similarly. What matters is the underlying asset class, not the wrapper.

Every ETF sale creates a taxable event, so the flexibility to buy and sell can indirectly increase taxes. Mutual fund investors are more patient, holding longer and transacting less. 

ETF or Mutual Fund: Which Is Better for Indian Investors in 2025?

ETFs are better for disciplined investors comfortable with demat accounts, lower costs, and long-term passive investing without emotional trading. Mutual funds suit people who want simplicity, automatic SIP investing, professional management, and less temptation to react to markets. 

For most beginners, disciplined investing matters more than choosing the “perfect” product.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main difference between an ETF and a mutual fund?

ETFs trade on the stock market throughout the day like stocks, while mutual funds are bought and sold at the end-of-day price directly from the fund company.

Why are ETFs generally cheaper than mutual funds?

ETFs typically track an index, which requires less active management and research compared to mutual funds, leading to lower expense ratios.

How are ETFs and mutual funds taxed in India?

Taxation in India for ETFs and mutual funds depends more on the underlying assets (like equity or debt) rather than the wrapper itself.

Which is better for beginners, ETFs or mutual funds?

Mutual funds are often recommended for beginners due to their simplicity, SIP options, and reduced temptation for impulsive trading.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Mutual FUnd ETF Expense Ratio ETFs Vs Mutual Funds
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