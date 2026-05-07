Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Remain Volatile: Sensex Over 78k, Nifty About 50 Points Higher

Share Markets Remain Volatile: Sensex Over 78k, Nifty About 50 Points Higher

Crude oil prices edged higher after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of intensified military action if a peace agreement was not reached.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a cautiously positive start on Thursday, with investors weighing strong global market momentum against renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex started the session near 78k, jumping more than 70 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading around 24,400, rising nearly 50 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Flat-To-Positive Opening

GIFT Nifty futures were quoted at 24,439, down 7.9 points or 0.03 per cent, reflecting a cautious undertone as traders tracked developments in the US-Iran conflict and movements in crude oil prices.

However, in the pre-open session around 9:07 AM, the Sensex was up 380.98 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 78,339.50, while the Nifty gained 67.55 points, or 0.28 per cent, to trade at 24,398.50.

Global Markets Rally; Nikkei Crosses Historic 62,000 Mark

Asian markets traded largely higher on Thursday, supported by optimism in global equities.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged more than 5 per cent and crossed the 62,000 mark for the first time after markets reopened following an extended holiday break. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also traded firmly higher, while China’s CSI 300 remained largely flat.

The positive momentum followed another strong session on Wall Street overnight. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaled fresh record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended sharply higher, driven by continued strength in technology and growth stocks.

US-Iran Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher Again

Investor sentiment, however, remained cautious amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Crude oil prices edged higher after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of intensified military action if a peace agreement was not reached. The remarks reignited concerns around the stability of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

Brent crude futures rose around 0.56 per cent to trade near $101.84 per barrel in Asian trading hours.

Gold, Silver Gain Amid Safe-Haven Buying

Precious metals also moved higher as geopolitical uncertainty boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

Gold futures climbed 0.72 per cent, while silver futures advanced 1.82 per cent in early trade.

Markets Rally After Trump Signals Progress In Iran Talks

Indian markets had ended sharply higher in the previous session after comments from President Trump indicating progress in negotiations with Iran boosted investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex jumped 940.73 points, or 1.22 per cent, on Wednesday, while investor wealth surged by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore as easing crude oil prices lifted sentiment.

Reports that the US had suspended “Project Freedom”, a mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, added to hopes of a possible de-escalation in the region.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Share Market Today US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Share Markets Remain Volatile: Sensex Over 78k, Nifty About 50 Points Higher
Share Markets Remain Volatile: Sensex Over 78k, Nifty About 50 Points Higher
Mutual Funds
Most People Think They’re Financially Stable, Until They Try The 777 Rule
You Might Be Closer To A Financial Crisis Than You Think. Here Is What The 777 Rule Says
Mutual Funds
Holding Too Many Mutual Funds? Your Portfolio May Need A Reset
Most Investors Ignore This Step And It Could Cost Them Returns
Mutual Funds
US Seeks Iran Deal, Share Markets Get Relief: Sensex Over 550 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200
US Seeks Iran Deal, Share Markets Get Relief: Sensex Over 550 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,200
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Chandranath Rath Murder Sparks New Wave of Violence in West Bengal
BREAKING: TMC Condemns Killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA in West Bengal
BREAKING: Political Row Erupts After Murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA in West Bengal
BREAKING: BJP–TMC Workers Clash in Basirhat Over Party Flag Installation
BIG BREAKING: Major Revelation in Chandranath Rath Murder Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget