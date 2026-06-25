Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver traded volatilely today, fluctuating on MCX.

Overseas precious metals remained pressured, nearing multi-month lows.

Stronger US dollar, Fed hike expectations drove market weakness.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver traded in a volatile range on Thursday, swinging between gains and losses as investors weighed expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes against easing geopolitical tensions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,40,672 per 10 grams, down Rs 598, or 0.42 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,41,270. Buying interest later emerged, lifting prices to an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989, up Rs 719, or 0.50 per cent, by 11:38 am. However, the contract also slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,543, marking a decline of Rs 727, or 0.51 per cent.

Silver futures for July delivery mirrored the choppy trend. The contract opened at Rs 2,10,308 per kg, down Rs 2,767, or 1.30 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 2,13,075. During the session, silver touched a low of Rs 2,10,043, down Rs 3,032, or 1.42 per cent, before rebounding to an intraday high of Rs 2,15,950, up Rs 2,875, or 1.34 per cent.

In overseas markets, precious metals remained under pressure. COMEX gold was down 0.42 per cent at $3,991.80 per ounce, while COMEX silver slipped 1.65 per cent to $57.13 per ounce.

Analysts said gold was hovering near an eight-month low, while silver was trading around its weakest levels since December. They attributed the weakness to a stronger US dollar, which has climbed to a one-year high, and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could resume interest rate hikes as early as September.

They also noted that the sharp sell-off in US technology stocks prompted some investors to liquidate bullion holdings to offset losses in other asset classes. Meanwhile, easing geopolitical tensions and softer crude oil prices have helped ease inflation concerns, with market participants now awaiting upcoming US inflation data for further guidance on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

On the energy front, Brent crude declined around 2 per cent to trade near $72 a barrel, while US WTI crude slipped 1.83 per cent to below the $70-per-barrel mark.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 25

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,028

22 Karat- 12,860

18 Karat- 10,525

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,335

22 Karat- 13,140

18 Karat- 10,981

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 25

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities