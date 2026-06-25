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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 25): Prices Are Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 25): Prices Are Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices remained volatile on June 25. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver traded volatilely today, fluctuating on MCX.
  • Overseas precious metals remained pressured, nearing multi-month lows.
  • Stronger US dollar, Fed hike expectations drove market weakness.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver traded in a volatile range on Thursday, swinging between gains and losses as investors weighed expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes against easing geopolitical tensions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,40,672 per 10 grams, down Rs 598, or 0.42 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,41,270. Buying interest later emerged, lifting prices to an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989, up Rs 719, or 0.50 per cent, by 11:38 am. However, the contract also slipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,543, marking a decline of Rs 727, or 0.51 per cent.

Silver futures for July delivery mirrored the choppy trend. The contract opened at Rs 2,10,308 per kg, down Rs 2,767, or 1.30 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 2,13,075. During the session, silver touched a low of Rs 2,10,043, down Rs 3,032, or 1.42 per cent, before rebounding to an intraday high of Rs 2,15,950, up Rs 2,875, or 1.34 per cent.

In overseas markets, precious metals remained under pressure. COMEX gold was down 0.42 per cent at $3,991.80 per ounce, while COMEX silver slipped 1.65 per cent to $57.13 per ounce.

Analysts said gold was hovering near an eight-month low, while silver was trading around its weakest levels since December. They attributed the weakness to a stronger US dollar, which has climbed to a one-year high, and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could resume interest rate hikes as early as September.

They also noted that the sharp sell-off in US technology stocks prompted some investors to liquidate bullion holdings to offset losses in other asset classes. Meanwhile, easing geopolitical tensions and softer crude oil prices have helped ease inflation concerns, with market participants now awaiting upcoming US inflation data for further guidance on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

On the energy front, Brent crude declined around 2 per cent to trade near $72 a barrel, while US WTI crude slipped 1.83 per cent to below the $70-per-barrel mark.

Also Read: Why Do Couples Fight Over Savings? One Goal, Two Expectations, Endless Arguments

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 25

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,028

22 Karat- 12,860

18 Karat- 10,525

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,335

22 Karat- 13,140

18 Karat- 10,981

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,018 12,850 10,515
Gold Rate in Indore 14,018 12,850 10,515
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,028 12,860 10,525
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,335 13,140 10,981
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,028 12,860 10,525
Gold Rate in Salem 14,335 13,140 10,981
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Patna 14,018 12,850 10,515

Also Read: Tomato Prices Jump 24%: Is A Weak Monsoon The Start Of A Bigger Food Inflation Problem?

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 25

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What influenced gold and silver prices today?

Gold and silver traded in a volatile range due to expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes. Easing geopolitical tensions also played a role in their fluctuating prices.

Why were precious metals under pressure in overseas markets?

Precious metals in overseas markets were under pressure due to a stronger US dollar, which reached a one-year high. Expectations of the US Federal Reserve resuming interest rate hikes also contributed to the weakness.

What contributed to easing inflation concerns?

Easing geopolitical tensions and softer crude oil prices helped to alleviate inflation concerns. Market participants are now awaiting upcoming US inflation data for further guidance.

How did gold perform on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today?

Gold futures for August delivery on the MCX opened lower but showed volatility. Prices swung between an intraday high of Rs 1,41,989 and a low of Rs 1,40,543.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 25 June 2026
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