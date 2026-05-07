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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceNo Emergency Fund? A Single Expense Could Disrupt Your Finances

No Emergency Fund? A Single Expense Could Disrupt Your Finances

Most Indians have insurance for their health, their vehicles, and their homes, but not for their income. An emergency fund is that missing cover.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Save 3-6 months' expenses; more for dependents/irregular income.

The last few years have highlighted the risks of financial stress. A global pandemic, rising inflation and layoffs have revealed the truth that for millions of Indians, a single unexpected expense is enough to tip the scales toward debt.

The solution is simple but widely ignored: maintaining an emergency fund. 

What Is an Emergency Fund?

An emergency fund is a pool of savings meant for financial shocks such as a job loss, medical crisis, or an urgent family obligation. It is not to be treated as an investment, nor is it a secondary savings account. It is your buffer between stability and a debt trap. 

Without an emergency fund, you may have to get a personal loan or use your credit card. But high-interest debt can compound quickly, and what begins as a one-time emergency can stretch into months of repayment stress. 

Also Read: Cheap Flights, Budget Hotels, And Train Tips: How To Travel For Less

How Much Should You Save?

The conventional benchmark is to have three to six months of essential living expenses. But the right amount depends on your situation. A salaried individual with no dependents may manage with three months' cover. A family with children, ageing parents, or a home loan should aim for six. For the self-employed and freelancers with an irregular income, nine to twelve months is the more prudent target.

The important first step is calculating monthly essentials: rent or EMIs, utilities, groceries, insurance premiums, and any existing loan repayments. That number, multiplied by your target months, sets your goal. Once you have the number, the next challenge is getting there.

How to Build It Without Feeling Overwhelmed

Most people don’t build an emergency fund because the target feels too large. Financial advisors recommend focusing on the timeline rather than the total. 

If the target is Rs 3 lakh, and the timeline is twelve months, the monthly commitment is Rs 25,000. If that's difficult, extend the timeline. Consistency, not speed, is what builds the fund.

Also Read: Received An Income Tax Notice? Here's What It Means And Exactly What to Do Next

Where to Keep Your Emergency Fund

The funds must be liquid so they can be accessed within hours. Good options include high-yield savings accounts, liquid mutual funds with instant redemption, and short-term fixed deposits. Many people split their funds between a savings account for immediate access and a liquid fund for slightly better returns. 

An emergency fund will not make you wealthy. What it will do is prevent a bad month from becoming a bad year. In an economic environment where uncertainty has become structural, that quiet resilience may be the most valuable financial asset you own.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the best place to keep an emergency fund?

Emergency funds should be kept in liquid accounts for easy access within hours. Good options include high-yield savings accounts, liquid mutual funds with instant redemption, or short-term fixed deposits.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emergency Fund Financial Planning Financial Literacy Money Management How To Build An Emergency Fund
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