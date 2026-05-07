Dream Trip On A Budget? These Travel Hacks Could Save You Thousands

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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceCheap Flights, Budget Hotels, And Train Tips: How To Travel For Less

Cheap Flights, Budget Hotels, And Train Tips: How To Travel For Less

From timing your flight bookings to picking the right hotel chain, small decisions can add up to big savings. These five strategies are built for Indian travellers who want more trip for less money.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 May 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Choose budget hotel chains for reliable, affordable, and safe stays.

The post-pandemic travel surge has driven up demand, and the fuel price shocks from the Ukraine war and the recent US-Iran conflict have pushed airfares even higher. For budget travellers, the math has gotten harder. But travelling to your dream destination does not mean empty pockets. Here’s how to make it work. 

Book Flights on Weekdays to Get Cheaper Airfares

Airlines don’t only consider distance for pricing but also demand. Most people search and book trips on weekends, which pushes prices up because of the dynamic pricing systems used by airlines. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are your best bets when it comes to finding lower fares due to airline discounts on these days and less competition from buyers. 

Booking on weekdays gives you a better chance of comparing prices calmly, avoiding surge pricing, and saving money that can instead be spent on accommodation, food, or experiences during the trip.

Also Read : SIPs Or Lump Sum? How You Invest Can Matter As Much As What You Invest In

Book Indian Railways Tickets in Advance

Booking in advance on the Indian Railways can be a very cheap option, especially for long-distance trains. Fares are lower when booked early, and seat availability is better. Tatkal tickets are designed for last-minute booking and include extra charges, making them more expensive. 

For planned trips, advance booking offers better seat choice, lower stress, and lower fares. Tatkal makes sense only when flexibility matters more than savings or when no regular seats remain available.

Choose Budget Hotel Chains

Budget travellers should prefer budget brands as these usually maintain minimum standards for cleanliness, safety, customer support, and check-in reliability.

Trusted hotel chains may cost slightly more, but they reduce the risk of cancellations, hidden charges, poor hygiene, and unsafe stays. In budget travel, reliability and peace of mind often matter more than the absolute cheapest price.

Travelling in the Shoulder Season

Travelling in the shoulder season, the period between the peak and the off-season, can cut travel costs and help you avoid extreme crowds. Visiting Goa in September-October instead of winter can help you get reduced hotel prices. Jaipur in late February or July is often far cheaper than in the winter tourist rush. 

Flights, hotels, and even local taxis become more negotiable when there is less demand. Shoulder-season travel offers the best balance between affordability, decent weather, and fewer tourists.

Also Read: ETFs Or Mutual Funds? Key Differences Every Investor Should Know Before Investing

Earn and Redeem Credit Card Reward Points

Travel-focused credit cards can significantly reduce trip expenses when used strategically. These let users earn reward points on daily spending like shopping, fuel, dining, or bill payments. These points can later be converted into flight tickets, hotel stays, airport lounge access, or travel vouchers.

Points earned over several months may cover a one-way domestic flight or part of a hotel booking. Used responsibly, reward points turn routine spending into meaningful travel savings for budget-conscious travellers.

Budget travel in India is less about cutting corners and more about making smarter choices. With the right planning, your next trip can be both affordable and worth every rupee.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Can credit card reward points help save money on travel?

Yes, by earning reward points on daily spending through travel-focused credit cards, you can redeem them for flights, hotels, and other travel expenses. This turns routine spending into travel savings.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Airfare Travel Tips Budget Travel How To Plan Travel Planning Travel On A Budget Travelling On A Budget
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