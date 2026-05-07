Received An Income Tax Notice? Here's What It Means And Exactly What to Do Next

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Verify notice authenticity via Income Tax e-filing portal.

Understand notice by checking its issued section.

Gather necessary financial documents for response.

The process of filing your income tax returns (ITR) can be an intimidating task, especially for first-time taxpayers. Mistakes are common when filling out forms, and getting a notice from the I-T department is not uncommon. What should you do if you get a notice?

What is an I-T notice?

An I-T notice is communicated formally to you by the tax department and can be sent for quite a few reasons, either before or after you file returns. It does not necessarily mean that a taxpayer has defaulted, and could just be a reminder to correct any errors in your documents.

The authenticity of a notice should ideally be verified before you respond. You can use the authentication option on the official portal of the Income Tax Department website here. Keep your important documents, such as PAN Card, tax documents, Document Identification Number (DIN) and phone ready for the process.

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Why did you get a Tax Notice?

Not all income tax notices are a sign of trouble, but you cannot ignore any of them. After you’ve checked if a notice is genuine on the Income Tax e-filing portal, the first thing to check is the section under which the notice has been issued. It tells you what the department wants and how fast you need to act.

What to do when you receive an I-T notice?

Step 1: Read the notice and, to understand what the purpose of the notice is, check the section under which it has been issued.

Step 2: You need to gather essential documents and records submitted to the I-T department based on the demand of the notice. This can include your bank statements, Form 16, investment proof, ID proof, transaction details, etc.

Step 3: Click on Pending Action after logging in, and check the e-Proceedings section

Step 4: Respond to the notice with your explanation and required supporting proof documents.

Step 5: Once submitted, the acknowledgement of the reply can be downloaded for future purposes.

Step 6: Respond promptly and monitor the portal and your email for any follow-up communication from the department.

Step 7: You can also approach your financial advisor or Chartered Accountant to inform them of the notice so they can handle the process for you.

Reasons for an Income Tax Notice?

Most income tax notices are triggered by mismatches or gaps in what you declared versus what the department already knows. Here are the most common reasons:

You did not file your ITR or filed it using the wrong form for your income type.

If there is a mismatch between the TDS shown in your ITR and what Form 26AS or AIS reflects.

If any income, including rental income, freelance earnings, interest, pension or foreign income, is left out.

Missing out on declaring capital gains, such as mutual fund redemptions, stock sales or property transactions.

If any high-value transactions that don’t match your declared income can raise flags.

Not disclosing any assets or investments held in your name, or in the name of your spouse or minor children.

Your return can be picked up for assessment by an officer even without a specific red flag.

Also Read: Using Buy Now, Pay Later Too Much? These Warning Signs Could Mean Trouble

Which ITR Form Is Right for You?

Submitting the wrong form can result in you getting a notice. Picking the right one is crucial.

ITR-1: For salaried individuals with income from one house property and other sources like interest. Total income must be below ₹50 lakh. The simplest form, and the one most individual taxpayers use.

ITR-2: For individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who have capital gains, foreign income, or more than one property — but no business or professional income.

ITR-3: For individuals and HUFs who run a business or practice a profession and maintain full books of accounts.

ITR-4: For small business owners, traders, and freelancers who opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE. No need to maintain detailed books.

Receiving an I-T notice is not a reason to panic. In most cases, it is either a routine intimation or a request for clarification. When in doubt, stay calm and respond in time.