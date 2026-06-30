Delhi's New EV Policy: 7 Major Changes That Could Affect Every Vehicle Owner

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi approves EV policy; sets clear registration deadlines.

Policy offers subsidies, waivers for EVs, no hybrids.

Government plans 32,000 charging points, dedicated EV portal.

The Delhi government has approved a sweeping new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy that aims to accelerate the Capital's shift towards cleaner transport. The policy places electric mobility at the centre of Delhi's transport strategy and sets clear timelines for phasing in EVs across multiple vehicle categories.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Cabinet had cleared the policy with a budgetary allocation of Rs 7,000 crore. The overall investment is expected to reach Rs 15,000 crore, including spending on charging infrastructure and purchase and scrappage incentives.

The policy also makes it clear that no subsidy will be available for hybrid vehicles. Instead, the government will focus entirely on battery-powered electric vehicles, while introducing incentives, tax exemptions and infrastructure support to encourage adoption.

Point 1: Only Electric Two-Wheelers Can Be Registered From April 1, 2028

The biggest change for most Delhi residents is the deadline for new two-wheelers. From April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be registered in the national capital. This means anyone planning to purchase a new petrol-powered scooter or motorcycle after that date will no longer be able to register it in Delhi.

Point 2: Electric Three-Wheelers And N1 Trucks Become Mandatory Earlier

The transition begins even sooner for certain commercial vehicles. From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers and N1 commercial trucks will be eligible for registration in Delhi. The government has identified these categories as major contributors to urban pollution and wants them to switch to electric mobility first.

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Point 3: Road Tax And Registration Fee Waived For EVs

To encourage EV adoption, the government will exempt all electric vehicles from road tax and registration charges. Officials estimate these concessions could reduce government revenue by around Rs 3,000 crore.

However, this exemption for cars will apply only to electric models priced up to Rs 30 lakh at the ex-showroom level.

Point 4: Purchase Incentives And Scrappage Benefits Announced

The policy offers financial incentives to buyers in the initial years following notification. Buyers of electric two-wheelers can receive up to Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year.

Electric three-wheelers will be eligible for incentives of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 over the first three years, respectively. Buyers of N1 commercial trucks can receive subsidies of up to Rs 1 lakh during the first year. Additional scrappage incentives include Rs 10,000 for eligible older two-wheelers below BS-IV emission norms, Rs 25,000 for three-wheelers and Rs 1 lakh for four-wheelers. Scrapping N1 trucks will attract Rs 50,000, while Gramin Seva vehicles completing their lifecycle will receive Rs 15,000.

Point 5: School Buses And Commercial Fleets Face New Timelines

School buses will also have to begin transitioning towards electric mobility. Under the policy, schools must convert at least 10 per cent of their fleet to EVs within two years of the policy's notification.

Transport Secretary Niharika Rai said commercial goods carrier vehicles account for 33 per cent of air pollution, while two- and three-wheelers contribute 46 per cent. According to the government, these categories have therefore been prioritised for electrification.

Point 6: More Charging Stations And Dedicated EV Portal Planned

To support the transition, Delhi Transco Ltd. has been designated as the nodal agency for building charging infrastructure across the city. The agency will coordinate with the power department and distribution companies to expand charging facilities.

The government plans to install 32,000 charging points over the next four years. Funding will come through PM e-Drive schemes as well as the Delhi government's budget. A dedicated EV portal will also track purchased and registered vehicles and enable consumers to apply for subsidies online.

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Point 7: Subsidies Only For EVs, Plus Special Relief For Some Electric Trucks

The policy clearly states that hybrid vehicles will not receive any subsidy. Consumers seeking incentives for electric vehicles must upload the required documents on the dedicated portal within 30 days of vehicle registration, while subsidy payments will be made through Direct Benefit Transfer within 60 days.

The policy also provides a special benefit for electric N2 trucks carrying between 3.5 and 12 tonnes. The first 1,000 such trucks purchased within three months of the policy notification will be exempt from Delhi's 'No Entry' timing restrictions for the next 10 years.