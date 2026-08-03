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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 3): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 3): Metals On The Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 3 as investors remained optimistic about the US-Iran dialogue. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices fell Friday on weak demand.
  • Subdued domestic demand, international weakness drove price decline.
  • Gold futures dropped Rs 818; international gold also slipped.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Friday as subdued spot demand weighed on sentiment in the domestic market, while weakness in international bullion prices added to the decline.

Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 1,44,022 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 683 lots during the session.

Market analysts said the decline in gold prices was primarily driven by softer demand in the physical market, which pressured futures trading.

Silver prices also traded lower on Friday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals segment, although separate contract details were not immediately available.

In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 per cent to $4,075 per ounce in New York, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The decline in both gold and silver comes after recent gains in bullion prices, with traders closely monitoring global cues, including the trajectory of the US dollar, interest rate expectations and broader market sentiment.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 3

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,437

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,831

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 11,065

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,427 13,225 10,821
Gold Rate in Indore 14,427 13,225 10,821
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,437 13,235 10,831
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,455 13,250 11,065
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,437 13,235 10,831
Gold Rate in Salem 14,455 13,250 11,065
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,422 13,220 10,816
Gold Rate in Patna 14,427 13,225 10,821

Also Read : Could Petrol And Diesel Prices Stay Stable? OPEC+'s Latest Decision Offers A Clue

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decrease on Friday?

Gold and silver prices fell due to subdued spot demand in the domestic market and weakness in international bullion prices. This decline was also influenced by softer demand in the physical market.

How much did gold futures decline on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)?

Gold futures for October delivery on the MCX fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 percent. The contract price reached Rs 144,022 per 10 grams.

What was the international price of gold?

In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 percent to $4,075 per ounce in New York. This reflects cautious investor sentiment.

What is the current silver price per gram in major Indian cities?

The current silver price in major Indian cities, such as Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, stands at Rs 235 per gram. It is Rs 235,000 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 3 2026
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