Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices fell Friday on weak demand.

Subdued domestic demand, international weakness drove price decline.

Gold futures dropped Rs 818; international gold also slipped.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Friday as subdued spot demand weighed on sentiment in the domestic market, while weakness in international bullion prices added to the decline.

Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 1,44,022 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 683 lots during the session.

Market analysts said the decline in gold prices was primarily driven by softer demand in the physical market, which pressured futures trading.

Silver prices also traded lower on Friday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals segment, although separate contract details were not immediately available.

In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 per cent to $4,075 per ounce in New York, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The decline in both gold and silver comes after recent gains in bullion prices, with traders closely monitoring global cues, including the trajectory of the US dollar, interest rate expectations and broader market sentiment.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 3

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,437

22 Karat- 13,235

18 Karat- 10,831

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,455

22 Karat- 13,250

18 Karat- 11,065

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,422

22 Karat- 13,220

18 Karat- 10,816

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 3

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities