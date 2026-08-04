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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceCentre Raises Windfall Tax On Fuel Exports: Here's The Latest Petrol, Diesel And CNG Rates Across India

Centre Raises Windfall Tax On Fuel Exports: Here's The Latest Petrol, Diesel And CNG Rates Across India

Windfall Tax On Petrol-Diesel Hike: Centre has hiked windfall tax on petrol, diesel, and ATF exports. Check today's retail petrol and diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre raises windfall taxes on petrol, diesel, and ATF exports.
  • New duties: Petrol Rs 3.5, Diesel Rs 25.5, ATF Rs 22.
  • Hike ensures domestic fuel availability amid global volatility.

Windfall Tax On Petrol-Diesel Hike: The Centre has increased windfall taxes on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), marking another intervention in the petroleum sector as global crude oil markets remain volatile amid tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

The revised export duties came into effect immediately on Monday through a government order. The move follows multiple revisions over recent weeks as the Centre recalibrates export levies in response to changing international crude oil prices and refining margins.

While the latest decision primarily affects exports of refined petroleum products, motorists are also keen to know whether it has translated into any change in fuel prices at retail outlets. Here's a look at the revised export duties and the latest petrol, diesel and CNG prices across major Indian cities.

Export Duties Raised Across Key Petroleum Products

Under the latest revision, the export duty on petrol has been increased to Rs 3.5 per litre from Rs 2.5 per litre.

The duty on diesel exports has also been increased substantially. Through two separate tax components, the total levy now stands at Rs 25.5 per litre, compared with Rs 15.5 per litre applicable a fortnight ago.

Similarly, the export duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been increased to Rs 22 per litre from Rs 14.5 per litre.

According to the government order, the revised duties are aimed at ensuring adequate domestic fuel availability while responding to fluctuations in global energy markets.

The latest notification follows a series of revisions made over the past month. On July 16, the Centre had increased export duties on diesel and ATF while lowering the levy on petrol. That decision itself had come after another revision under which the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol exports was increased, while duties on diesel and ATF were reduced.

What Are Fuel Prices Across India?

Although export duties have been revised, oil marketing companies (OMCs) continue to publish retail fuel prices separately. The latest applicable petrol, diesel and CNG rates for August 4, 2026, across major cities are as follows:

Also Read : Bank Holiday Today (August 4): Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check RBI Holiday List

Petrol Prices Across Cities Today(August 4, 2026)

City Petrol Price (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 102.12
Mumbai 111.18
Kolkata 113.47
Chennai 107.77
Gurgaon 102.77
Noida 102.12
Bengaluru 110.93
Bhubaneswar 108.85
Chandigarh 101.54
Hyderabad 115.69
Jaipur 113.19
Lucknow 101.89
Patna 113.35
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49

Diesel Prices Across Cities Today(August 4, 2026)

City Diesel Price (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 95.20
Mumbai 97.83
Kolkata 99.82
Chennai 99.55
Gurgaon 95.44
Noida 95.56
Bengaluru 98.80
Bhubaneswar 100.92
Chandigarh 89.47
Hyderabad 103.82
Jaipur 98.25
Lucknow 95.55
Patna 99.36
Thiruvananthapuram 104.40

Also Read : Share Market Today: Sensex Nears 78,750, Nifty Falls Over 150 Points Ahead Of RBI Policy, US-Iran Talks

CNG Prices Across Cities Today(August 4, 2026)

City CNG Price (Rs/kg)
New Delhi 83.09
Mumbai 86.00
Ahmedabad 90.02
Gurgaon 88.12
Noida 91.70
Bengaluru 97
Jaipur 96.50
Chennai 97
Pune 97.50
Kolkata 99.50
Lucknow 99.50
Hyderabad 109

Why The Government Is Revising Export Duties

The Centre has been adjusting windfall taxes as international crude oil prices continue to fluctuate amid geopolitical developments involving Iran.

Export duties are imposed on refined petroleum products to help balance domestic fuel availability with export opportunities for refiners. As global prices and refining margins change, the government periodically reviews these levies to align with prevailing market conditions.

The latest increase in export duties on petrol, diesel and ATF is part of that continuing exercise, reflecting the government's response to developments in international energy markets while monitoring domestic fuel supplies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest change in windfall taxes on petroleum products?

The Centre has increased windfall taxes on exports of petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). This intervention responds to volatile global crude oil markets amid tensions.

Why did the government increase the export duties?

The government increased duties to ensure adequate domestic fuel availability and respond to fluctuations in global energy markets. This is part of ongoing recalibrations based on international prices.

How much have the export duties increased for petrol, diesel, and ATF?

Export duty on petrol rose to Rs 3.5 per litre, diesel to Rs 25.5 per litre, and ATF to Rs 22 per litre. These revised duties came into effect immediately.

Have retail fuel prices in India changed due to these revised export duties?

The article does not indicate that retail fuel prices for motorists have changed due to this revision. Oil marketing companies continue to publish retail prices separately.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Petrol Price In India Today Windfall Tax Petrol Prices On August 4 Diesel Prices On August 4 Cng Prices On August 4
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