DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a 5 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners, bringing cheer to lakhs of beneficiaries across the state. With this revision, the total DA/DR in the state has risen to 41 per cent. The enhanced rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The announcement comes at a time when discussions around the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission are gaining momentum across the country, adding to expectations among government employees.

Announcement Made During Assembly Session

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister on Monday during the ongoing Tripura Assembly session, following the presentation of the state budget on the second day.

With the latest 5 per cent hike, the total DA/DR for employees and pensioners now stands at 41 per cent of their basic pay. This means that employees will receive 41 per cent of their basic salary as dearness allowance, offering some relief against rising prices.

For instance, an employee with a basic salary of Rs 30,000 will now receive Rs 12,300 as DA, translating into a direct monthly increase of around Rs 1,500. The increase is expected to provide additional support to household finances amid persistent inflationary pressures.

Who Benefits and Why the Hike Matters

The decision is expected to benefit approximately 1.83 lakh people in the state, including around 1.02 lakh employees and 81,000 pensioners.

According to the state government, the primary objective of increasing DA/DR is to reduce the gap between the allowances provided by the central government and the state government.

At present, central government employees receive 58 per cent DA, while Tripura government employees will receive 41 per cent following the latest revision. This leaves a gap of 17 per cent between the two, highlighting the continued disparity in pay structures.

The state government has been periodically increasing DA to bridge this gap and ensure that its employees are not financially disadvantaged. Officials have indicated that such revisions are part of an ongoing effort to align state benefits more closely with central benchmarks over time.

The latest hike in DA is expected to place an additional annual financial burden of around Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer, underlining the fiscal commitment involved in supporting employees and pensioners.