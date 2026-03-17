Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceDA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1

DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1

The announcement comes at a time when discussions around the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission are gaining momentum across the country.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a 5 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners, bringing cheer to lakhs of beneficiaries across the state. With this revision, the total DA/DR in the state has risen to 41 per cent. The enhanced rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The announcement comes at a time when discussions around the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission are gaining momentum across the country, adding to expectations among government employees.

Announcement Made During Assembly Session

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister on Monday during the ongoing Tripura Assembly session, following the presentation of the state budget on the second day.

With the latest 5 per cent hike, the total DA/DR for employees and pensioners now stands at 41 per cent of their basic pay. This means that employees will receive 41 per cent of their basic salary as dearness allowance, offering some relief against rising prices.

For instance, an employee with a basic salary of Rs 30,000 will now receive Rs 12,300 as DA, translating into a direct monthly increase of around Rs 1,500. The increase is expected to provide additional support to household finances amid persistent inflationary pressures.

Who Benefits and Why the Hike Matters

The decision is expected to benefit approximately 1.83 lakh people in the state, including around 1.02 lakh employees and 81,000 pensioners.

According to the state government, the primary objective of increasing DA/DR is to reduce the gap between the allowances provided by the central government and the state government.

At present, central government employees receive 58 per cent DA, while Tripura government employees will receive 41 per cent following the latest revision. This leaves a gap of 17 per cent between the two, highlighting the continued disparity in pay structures.

The state government has been periodically increasing DA to bridge this gap and ensure that its employees are not financially disadvantaged. Officials have indicated that such revisions are part of an ongoing effort to align state benefits more closely with central benchmarks over time.

The latest hike in DA is expected to place an additional annual financial burden of around Rs 500 crore on the state exchequer, underlining the fiscal commitment involved in supporting employees and pensioners.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Dearness Allowance (DA) percentage for Tripura government employees and pensioners?

The Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for Tripura state government employees and pensioners have been increased by 5 percent, bringing the total to 41 percent.

When will the increased DA and DR rates come into effect?

The enhanced rates for Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will be effective from April 1, 2026.

How many people in Tripura will benefit from the DA hike?

Approximately 1.83 lakh people, including about 1.02 lakh employees and 81,000 pensioners, are expected to benefit from the 5 percent DA increase.

What is the primary reason for the Tripura government increasing DA/DR?

The main objective of increasing DA/DR is to reduce the disparity between the allowances provided by the central government and the state government.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 02:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Salary DA Hike DA State Government Employees Tripura ABP Live Your Money Your Life Tripura Da Hike
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1
DA Hike 2026 Update: Tripura Employees Get 5 Per Cent Boost, New Salary From April 1
Personal Finance
Silver Prices Tank Today (March 16), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Tank Today (March 16), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Take A Hit Today (March 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Gold Prices Take A Hit Today (March 16), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Personal Finance
Should You Pause Your SIP During A Crisis? Expert Tips For Long-Term Investors
Should You Pause Your SIP During A Crisis? Expert Tips For Long-Term Investors
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget