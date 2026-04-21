Oil Prices Slip After Sharp Rally As US-Iran Talks Come Into Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global oil prices dipped Tuesday amid eased US-Iran tension.

Geopolitical fears had previously sent prices soaring Monday.

Strait of Hormuz disruptions remain a key supply concern.

Global crude oil prices declined on Tuesday, reversing sharp gains seen in the previous session, as expectations of renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran improved sentiment in energy markets.

The pullback comes after a volatile start to the week, where escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz had triggered a sharp spike in prices, highlighting how sensitive oil markets remain to geopolitical developments.

Oil Prices Retreat After Recent Surge

International benchmark Brent crude slipped as much as 1.31 per cent to $94.22 per barrel, touching an intraday low. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 2.19 per cent to trade at $85.5 per barrel, reported IANS.

The decline follows a strong rally on Monday, when Brent had climbed 5.6 per cent and WTI surged 6.9 per cent after Iran once again shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

On the domestic front, crude oil futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) were also under pressure, falling 1.75 per cent to Rs 8,040 during intraday trade.

Hormuz Disruption Keeps Markets On Edge

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to global energy security, handling nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Any disruption to this narrow passage between Iran and Oman has immediate implications for global supply chains and prices.

Shipping activity through the route remained constrained on Monday, adding to concerns about supply bottlenecks and logistical disruptions.

The earlier spike in prices was largely driven by fears that prolonged closure or military escalation could significantly restrict oil flows from West Asia.

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Diplomatic Signals Offer Temporary Relief

Markets, however, found some relief on Tuesday amid expectations that upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran could help ease tensions.

US President Donald Trump indicated optimism around ongoing negotiations, stating on Truth Social that a potential agreement with Iran could surpass the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The deal that we are making with Iran will be far better than the JCPOA,” Trump said, referring to the earlier international agreement aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear programme.

Despite this, signals from Iran suggest that negotiations may not be straightforward.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reportedly maintained that Tehran would not enter into discussions under pressure, indicating that key differences remain unresolved.

Geopolitical Tensions Still High

Adding to the complexity, reports indicated that the United States had seized an Iranian cargo vessel as part of its broader enforcement actions linked to the blockade of Iranian ports.

Such developments underline that while diplomatic efforts are underway, tensions on the ground remain elevated.

This combination of negotiation hopes and ongoing conflict has created a push-and-pull effect on oil prices, leading to sharp swings within a short period.

Impact On Markets And Economy

The volatility in crude oil prices continues to have wider implications for financial markets and economies globally.

Higher oil prices typically increase inflationary pressures, raise transportation and production costs, and affect trade balances, particularly for oil-importing countries like India.

Conversely, any easing in prices offers temporary relief for both consumers and policymakers.

Reflecting this mixed environment, Indian equity markets opened on a positive note. The benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 79,000 level in early trade, while the Nifty also gained close to 1 per cent.

Globally, however, sentiment remained cautious, with Wall Street ending marginally lower and Asian markets trading on a mixed note.

What Lies Ahead For Oil Prices?

The trajectory of oil prices in the near term will largely depend on how the geopolitical situation unfolds.

If diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran lead to a breakthrough, markets could see further easing in prices as supply risks diminish.