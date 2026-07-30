Planning A Bank Visit? Check The Complete August 2026 Holiday Calendar Before You Go

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digital banking services remain fully accessible despite branch closures.

August is set to be a busy month on the banking calendar, with several national, religious and regional holidays leading to branch closures across different parts of the country. Along with the usual weekend breaks, festivals such as Independence Day, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi and Raksha Bandhan will result in banks remaining closed on multiple dates in various states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holidays in India are determined under the Negotiable Instruments Act and vary from state to state depending on local festivals and observances. While some holidays are observed nationwide, others are limited to specific cities or states.

Customers planning branch visits for cash transactions, document verification, locker access or other in-person banking services are advised to check the holiday schedule applicable to their location before heading to their bank.

Why Are There Several Bank Holidays In August?

August features a mix of national celebrations, regional festivals and regular weekend closures, resulting in multiple non-working days for banks during the month.

In addition to Independence Day on August 15, banks in different states will observe holidays for Ker Puja, Patriot's Day, Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Ayyankali Jayanthi.

It is important to note that these holidays are not observed uniformly across the country. Several are state-specific, meaning bank branches in one state may remain open while those in another are closed.

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Complete List Of Bank Holidays In August 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 14 days.

While bank branches will be closed on the above dates, digital services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can use online banking platforms, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking apps and ATMs as usual.

Date Day State August 2 Weekend Holiday All Over India August 4 Ker Puja Agartala August 8 Second Saturday Tendong Lho Rum Faat All Over India Gangtok August 9 Weekend Holiday All Over India August 13 Patriot’s Day Imphal August 15 Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) All Over India August 16 Weekend Holiday All Over India August 19 Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Agartala August 22 Fourth Saturday All Over India August 23 Weekend Holiday All Over India August 25 Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada August 26 Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram August 28 Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram August 30 Weekend Holiday All Over India

Online Banking Services Will Continue

Although bank branches will remain closed on the notified dates, customers will continue to have access to digital banking services.

Routine banking transactions, including fund transfers through internet and mobile banking, UPI payments, ATM withdrawals, card transactions and account-related requests available through digital channels, will continue without interruption.

Customers can also use online banking platforms to check balances, pay utility bills and carry out other day-to-day banking activities without visiting a branch.

Plan Branch Visits In Advance

While digital banking has reduced dependence on physical branches, several services still require customers to visit a bank in person. These include locker operations, document verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) updates, issuance of certain banking instruments and specialised customer assistance.

With holidays spread across the month and varying from one state to another, customers should verify their local holiday schedule before planning branch visits. Doing so can help avoid unnecessary delays, particularly for time-sensitive financial work.

As always, customers are advised to refer to the RBI holiday calendar or their respective bank's official holiday schedule, as holiday notifications differ depending on the state and local observances.

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