Planning A Bank Visit? Check The Complete August 2026 Holiday Calendar Before You Go

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English NewsBusinessBank Holidays In August 2026: Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan And More

Bank Holidays In August 2026: Independence Day, Onam, Raksha Bandhan And More

The RBI's August 2026 holiday calendar includes nationwide closures for weekends and Independence Day, along with several state-specific holidays for festivals and regional observances.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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  • Digital banking services remain fully accessible despite branch closures.

August is set to be a busy month on the banking calendar, with several national, religious and regional holidays leading to branch closures across different parts of the country. Along with the usual weekend breaks, festivals such as Independence Day, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi and Raksha Bandhan will result in banks remaining closed on multiple dates in various states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holidays in India are determined under the Negotiable Instruments Act and vary from state to state depending on local festivals and observances. While some holidays are observed nationwide, others are limited to specific cities or states.

Customers planning branch visits for cash transactions, document verification, locker access or other in-person banking services are advised to check the holiday schedule applicable to their location before heading to their bank.

Why Are There Several Bank Holidays In August?

August features a mix of national celebrations, regional festivals and regular weekend closures, resulting in multiple non-working days for banks during the month.

In addition to Independence Day on August 15, banks in different states will observe holidays for Ker Puja, Patriot's Day, Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Ayyankali Jayanthi.

It is important to note that these holidays are not observed uniformly across the country. Several are state-specific, meaning bank branches in one state may remain open while those in another are closed.

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Complete List Of Bank Holidays In August 2026

As per the RBI calendar, banks across states and Union Territories will remain closed on 14 days.

While bank branches will be closed on the above dates, digital services will continue uninterrupted. Customers can use online banking platforms, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking apps and ATMs as usual.

Date Day State

August

2

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

August

4

 Ker Puja Agartala

August

8

 

Second Saturday

Tendong Lho Rum Faat

All Over India

Gangtok

 

August

9

Weekend Holiday

All Over India

August

13

 

 Patriot’s Day

Imphal

August

15

 

 Independence Day/Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) All Over India

August

16

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

August

19

 Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Agartala

August

22

 Fourth Saturday All Over India

August

23

 Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

 

August

25

 Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

 

Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada

 

August

26

 Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam

Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram

 

August

28

 Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi

 

Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram

August

30

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

Online Banking Services Will Continue

Although bank branches will remain closed on the notified dates, customers will continue to have access to digital banking services.

Routine banking transactions, including fund transfers through internet and mobile banking, UPI payments, ATM withdrawals, card transactions and account-related requests available through digital channels, will continue without interruption.

Customers can also use online banking platforms to check balances, pay utility bills and carry out other day-to-day banking activities without visiting a branch.

Plan Branch Visits In Advance

While digital banking has reduced dependence on physical branches, several services still require customers to visit a bank in person. These include locker operations, document verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) updates, issuance of certain banking instruments and specialised customer assistance.

With holidays spread across the month and varying from one state to another, customers should verify their local holiday schedule before planning branch visits. Doing so can help avoid unnecessary delays, particularly for time-sensitive financial work.

As always, customers are advised to refer to the RBI holiday calendar or their respective bank's official holiday schedule, as holiday notifications differ depending on the state and local observances.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (July 30): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Frequently Asked Questions

What should customers do before visiting a bank branch in August?

Customers planning branch visits should check the holiday schedule applicable to their location beforehand. This helps avoid unnecessary delays, especially for time-sensitive financial work.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Bank Holidays August Bank Holidays Bank Holidays In August Independence Day Bank Holiday Raksha Bandhan Bank Holidays August 15 Banks Closed
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