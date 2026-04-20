8th Pay Commission Update: Who Could Get Rs 10 Lakh Arrears And How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unions propose 3.833 fitment factor for 8th Pay Commission.

This could raise minimum basic pay to Rs 69,000.

Retrospective implementation may yield over Rs 10 lakh arrears.

Central government employees and pensioners could be in line for a substantial financial windfall if key proposals placed before the 8th Pay Commission are accepted and implemented retrospectively.

At the centre of the discussion is a recommendation by the staff side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), which has proposed a fitment factor of 3.833, significantly higher than earlier expectations. If approved, this could lead to a sharp jump in salaries and sizeable arrears payouts running into lakhs.

What Is Driving The Arrears Buzz?

The NC-JCM staff side, which represents central government employee unions, recently finalised its proposal for a 3.833 fitment factor to be submitted before the 8th Pay Commission, reported NDTV Profit.

This is notably higher than the fitment factor of 2.57 implemented under the 7th Pay Commission in 2016, and well above the roughly 2.0 figure that had been widely speculated.

The fitment factor is a key multiplier used to revise basic pay and pensions. A higher factor directly translates into a larger increase in salaries.

If the proposed 3.833 factor is accepted, the minimum basic pay could rise sharply from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000.

How Arrears Could Cross Rs 10 Lakh

The possibility of arrears arises from the expected timeline of implementation.

While the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure ended on December 31, 2025, the 8th Pay Commission was formally constituted on November 3, 2025, and has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations. This places its deadline around May 2027.

Historically, there is a lag of three to nine months between submission and implementation, suggesting a potential rollout around September 2027.

If the recommendations are implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026, as is typically the case, employees could receive arrears for nearly 20 months.

For employees in lower pay bands, this could translate into significant payouts.

Estimated Arrears Across Pay Levels

Based on the NC-JCM’s proposed fitment factor of 3.833, the following estimates illustrate the potential arrears for employees in Pay Band 1 (Levels 1 to 5):

Level 1: Basic pay rises from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000, a difference of Rs 51,000. Estimated 20-month arrears: Rs 10,20,000.

Level 2: Basic pay increases from Rs 19,900 to Rs 76,277. Difference: Rs 56,377. Estimated arrears: Rs 11,27,540.

Level 3: Pay moves from Rs 21,700 to Rs 83,176. Difference: Rs 61,476. Estimated arrears: Rs 12,29,520.

Level 4: Pay rises from Rs 25,500 to Rs 97,742. Difference: Rs 72,242. Estimated arrears: Rs 14,44,840.

Level 5: Pay increases from Rs 29,200 to Rs 1,11,924. Difference: Rs 82,724. Estimated arrears: Rs 16,54,480.

These projections highlight the scale of potential payouts, particularly for employees at the lower end of the pay matrix.

Key Conditions And Uncertainties

While the figures appear significant, it is important to note that these calculations are based on proposals and assumptions.

The 3.833 fitment factor has been recommended by the NC-JCM staff side, but it has not yet been accepted by the Pay Commission or approved by the government.

Even if the Commission endorses this figure, the final decision rests with the Centre.

Similarly, the assumption of retrospective implementation from January 1, 2026, is based on past precedent rather than an official announcement.

In an earlier government communication issued in October, it was noted that pay commission recommendations are generally implemented every ten years, suggesting a likely effective date of January 1, 2026. However, this has not been formally confirmed.

What Happens Next?

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in the process of reviewing submissions from various stakeholders, including employee bodies like the NC-JCM.

Once the Commission submits its report, the government will examine the recommendations before taking a final call on implementation. The timeline could vary depending on the complexity of the proposals and the government’s fiscal considerations.