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HomeBusinessOil Prices Fall As Hopes Rise For US-Iran Talks, Brent Slips Below $95

Oil Prices Fall As Hopes Rise For US-Iran Talks, Brent Slips Below $95

Global oil prices fell for a second straight session as hopes of renewed US-Iran negotiations eased fears of supply disruptions in West Asia.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US-Iran talks may resume, easing Middle East supply concerns.
  • Diplomatic hopes push global oil prices below $95 per barrel.
  • Brent crude and WTI futures see significant price declines.

Global oil prices declined for a second straight day on Wednesday as optimism grew over a possible resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran, raising hopes of easing supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that talks to end the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran could resume within the next two days, potentially in Pakistan.

The development follows a breakdown in negotiations over the weekend, which had prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports, fuelling concerns over supply constraints after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

As expectations of renewed dialogue gained traction, crude oil prices in the global market slipped below the $95 per barrel mark.

The global benchmark Brent crude fell to a low of $94.42 per barrel during Tuesday’s session, after witnessing sharp volatility with an intraday high of $99.45 per barrel. The contract had opened around the $97 per barrel level.

Similarly, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also recorded a decline. Prices dropped to $87.08 per barrel during the session after opening near $98 per barrel.

Despite hitting higher levels at the start of trading, WTI cooled significantly to close around the $90 per barrel range.

The downward trend in oil prices had begun earlier as reports suggested that Israel and Lebanon were open to further negotiations amid the ongoing West Asia tensions.

Additional cues came after Trump hinted that “something could be happening” in the next few days, reinforcing expectations of diplomatic progress.

In early trade on Wednesday, Brent crude was hovering at $94.66 per barrel, down from the previous close of $95.13 per barrel.

Meanwhile, WTI crude was trading at around $90.65 per barrel, compared to its last close of $91.28 per barrel.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global oil prices decline?

Global oil prices declined due to optimism over potential resumed negotiations between the United States and Iran, easing supply disruption concerns.

What impact did the potential US-Iran talks have on oil prices?

The prospect of renewed US-Iran dialogue improved investor sentiment and caused crude oil prices to drop below $95 per barrel.

Which oil benchmarks were affected by the price decline?

Both the global benchmark Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recorded declines in price.

What was the previous concern that led to supply constraint worries?

Concerns over supply constraints arose after negotiations broke down, leading to a US blockade on Iranian ports and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Brent Crude Oil US Iran Oil Prices Today Oil Prices Fall US Iran Talks
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