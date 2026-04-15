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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceNew Financial Year 2026: 5 Money Mistakes You Must Fix Right Now

New Financial Year 2026: 5 Money Mistakes You Must Fix Right Now

ABP Live Your Money Your Life: As the new financial year begins, reviewing your money habits can make a big difference.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Track spending to identify variable costs and potential savings areas.
  • Use credit cards as a tool, not a fallback for expenses.
  • Automate savings to ensure consistency and build an emergency fund.

The start of a new financial year is a good time to reset your money habits. This year, the need feels stronger. Inflation remains uneven, interest rates are still elevated, and global tensions continue to keep markets on edge. In such a backdrop, small gaps in how you manage money can add quickly. A few simple corrections now can help you stay steady through uncertainty. 

Spending without tracking

One of the most common gaps is not knowing where your money goes. Daily expenses like food delivery, subscriptions, or small impulse spends often go unnoticed but add up over time. 

Tracking your expenses for a couple of months and splitting it between fixed and variable costs is enough to begin with. This will give you clarity on where you can cut back without affecting your lifestyle too much. The idea is not to restrict spending but to make it more intentional. 

Relying too much on credit

Credit Cards and Buy Now, Pay Later options have made spending easy. But using credit for routine expenses can slowly create pressure. If you find yourself using credit for groceries or monthly bills, it may point to a gap between income and expenses. Try to treat credit as a tool, not a fallback. Paying your full dues on time should remain a priority, especially since interest costs can rise quickly in a high-rate environment. 

Also read : Dalal Street Pin Hopes On US-Iran Talks: Sensex Soars 1,300 Points, Nifty Crosses 24,200

Being inconsistent with saving

Saving what is left at the end of the month doesn't work. The most reliable approach is to save first and spend later. Set aside a fixed portion of your income as soon as it comes in. Automating this step can make it easier to stay consistent. Over time, even small amounts can be built into a useful buffer, which becomes especially important when economic conditions remain uncertain. 

Is your investment approach still aligned?

Markets have seen frequent shifts, influenced by global developments and domestic factors. Returns have been uneven across asset classes. 

This makes it important to review your investments. Check if your portfolio still matches your goals and risk appetite. Avoid reacting to short-term market movements. Instead, focus on maintaining balance and making gradual adjustments when needed. 

Also Read : Akshaya Tritiya 2026: From ETFs To Jewellery, Gold Remains Investors’ Favourite

Do you have a reliable safety net?

In uncertain times, a strong financial cushion can make a big difference. An emergency fund covering at least six months of expenses can help you manage unexpected situations. At the same time, review your insurance coverage. Health and term life insurance are essential, especially with rising medical costs. It is also important to maintain good credit behaviour by paying dues on time and avoiding overuse of credit. 

This year may not offer complete clarity, but it does offer a chance to strengthen your financial habits. By tracking your spending, using credit carefully, saving consistently, and reviewing your investments, you can stay better prepared. The focus should be on steady, practical steps. Over time, these habits can help you build financial stability, even in an uncertain environment.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it important to reset money habits at the start of a new financial year?

The start of the financial year is a good time to reset habits due to ongoing inflation, high interest rates, and global tensions. Small money management gaps can grow quickly in such an environment.

What is a common money management gap and how can it be addressed?

A common gap is not tracking spending, with small daily expenses adding up. Tracking for a few months and categorizing expenses can reveal areas to cut back intentionally.

How should I approach using credit cards and Buy Now, Pay Later options?

Use credit as a tool, not a fallback, for routine expenses. Paying full dues on time is crucial, especially with rising interest costs.

What is the most reliable way to save money?

The most reliable approach is to save first and spend later. Automating a fixed portion of your income to be set aside as soon as it arrives makes saving consistent.

Why should I review my investments at this time?

Markets have been volatile with uneven returns across asset classes. It's important to ensure your portfolio still aligns with your goals and risk appetite.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

The author is the Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Money Investment Poila Baisakh New Financial Year Money Mistakes ABP Live Your Money Your Life Money Mistakes To Avoid
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