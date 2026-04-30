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HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru Rain Havoc: What Happened During 40-Minute Storm That Left 10 Dead, Worst In 2 Decades?

Bengaluru Rain Havoc: What Happened During 40-Minute Storm That Left 10 Dead, Worst In 2 Decades?

Bengaluru Rain Havoc: 10 dead in Bengaluru after 40-minute storm triggers wall collapse, flooding, and chaos, exposing infrastructure gaps and safety lapses.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bengaluru rains caused havoc, resulting in at least 10 deaths.
  • A hospital wall collapse killed seven, including a child.
  • Government probes incident, announces compensation and city-wide audits.
  • Widespread damage, traffic disruption, and further fatalities reported.

Bengaluru Rain Havoc: A sudden and violent burst of rain brought Bengaluru to a standstill on Wednesday, leaving at least 10 people dead and several others injured. What began as a brief spell of relief from soaring temperatures quickly spiralled into chaos, as hail, gusty winds, and intense rainfall flooded roads, toppled trees, and triggered deadly incidents across the city.

The 40-minute downpour overwhelmed key areas, submerging streets and paralysing traffic. Commuters were stranded for hours, while emergency services scrambled to respond to multiple distress calls.

Wall Collapse Turns Deadly In Shivajinagar

The most devastating incident occurred at Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, where a compound wall collapsed during the storm, killing seven people and injuring nine others. Among the victims was a six-year-old girl who had stepped out for birthday shopping.

Officials described the tragedy as one of the worst rain-related disasters in the city in nearly two decades. The victims included street vendors and passersby who had taken shelter near the wall as the storm intensified. Authorities later identified those killed, including individuals from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, underscoring the diverse communities affected by the incident.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Weather: Rain Brings Heatwave Relief; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts For Storms

Government Orders Probe, Announces Compensation

In the aftermath, Siddaramaiah visited the site and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each victim’s family, along with free treatment for the injured. He also ordered a comprehensive structural audit of hospital buildings and compound walls across the city.

The Chief Minister criticised officials, pointing to possible negligence and noting that construction activity and sand accumulation near the wall may have contributed to its collapse. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attributed the incident to “nature’s fury,” downplaying allegations of civic lapses.

City Struggles With Widespread Damage

The storm left a trail of destruction beyond the wall collapse. According to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, hundreds of trees and branches fell across the city, blocking roads and worsening congestion. By Thursday morning, nearly half of the 226 reported tree fall cases and over 300 incidents of fallen branches were yet to be cleared.

Waterlogging crippled major routes, highlighting long-standing concerns over drainage and urban planning in one of India’s fastest-growing cities.

Additional Fatalities Add To Toll

Apart from the wall collapse, three more deaths were reported in separate incidents. A 17-year-old boy died of electrocution after stepping into water containing a live wire in Shivajinagar. In another case, a man lost his life when his roof caved in under the force of the storm.

A separate wall collapse at the old Binny Mill compound in Cottonpet did not result in casualties but added to fears over structural safety during extreme weather events.

ALSO READ: Iran Threatens ‘New Weapon’ Against US, Israeli Forces Amid Hormuz Blockade: 'Can Give Them Heart Attack'

National Leaders Express Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, calling the tragedy “unfortunate.” He announced ex gratia payments of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

The disaster has reignited debate over Bengaluru’s infrastructure resilience, with mounting pressure on authorities to address safety gaps and prevent such incidents in the future.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What other damages were reported due to the rain?

The storm caused hundreds of trees and branches to fall, blocking roads. Waterlogging crippled major routes, highlighting issues with drainage and urban planning.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Bengaluru Flood SIddaramaiah Bengaluru Rain Havoc Bowring Hospital
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