Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCentre Increases Export Duty On diesel To Rs14, ATF To Rs12.5 Per Litre

Centre Increases Export Duty On diesel To Rs14, ATF To Rs12.5 Per Litre

Govt raises export duty on diesel to Rs14/litre and ATF to Rs12.5/litre, petrol unchanged at Rs1.5. Move follows fortnightly review linked to global crude prices to ensure domestic fuel supply.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government raised diesel, ATF export duties effective June 16.
  • Revision follows fortnightly adjustments based on global crude prices.
  • Framework ensures domestic fuel availability, discourages excessive exports.

The government on Monday raised export duties on select petroleum products, increasing the duty on diesel to Rs14 per litre from Rs13.5 earlier and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs12.5 per litre from Rs9.5 per litre. The revised rates will come into effect from June 16, according to an official gazette notification.

However, the export duty on petrol remains unchanged at Rs1.5 per litre. The government also clarified that there is no change in the existing excise duty structure on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption.

Fortnightly revision linked To Global Crude Prices

This latest revision follows a series of fortnightly adjustments in export levies based on prevailing international crude and product prices. The previous update was carried out with effect from June 1, 2026.

Earlier, on March 26, the government had sharply increased export duties—setting diesel at Rs21.50 per litre and ATF at Rs29.5 per litre—in an effort to safeguard domestic fuel availability amid volatility triggered by the West Asia conflict. The rates have since been progressively moderated in line with global price movements.

Officials said the duty framework is designed to discourage excessive fuel exports when global price differentials make overseas sales more lucrative for refiners than domestic supply. By adjusting levies, the government aims to ensure adequate local availability of petroleum products.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF)?

The export duty on diesel has been raised to Rs14 per litre and on ATF to Rs12.5 per litre. These revised rates are effective from June 16.

When will the revised export duties on petroleum products become effective?

The revised export duties on select petroleum products, including diesel and ATF, will come into effect from June 16.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Government ATF Export Duty Domestic Fuel Supply
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Centre Increases Export Duty On diesel To Rs14, ATF To Rs12.5 Per Litre
Centre Increases Export Duty On diesel To Rs14, ATF To Rs12.5 Per Litre
Business
Bitcoin Investors Are Making A Quiet Move That Could Change Crypto Forever
Bitcoin Investors Are Making A Quiet Move That Could Change Crypto Forever
Business
E20 Fuel And Older Cars: What Happens If Engine Damage Occurs?
Could E20 Fuel Leave Older Car Owners Facing Costly Repairs? The Insurance Question Explained
Business
Share Markets Celebrate US-Iran Peace Deal: Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,850
Share Markets Celebrate US-Iran Peace Deal: Sensex Over 700 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,850
Advertisement

Videos

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict
Ukraine War Update: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strike, Kyiv Heritage Site Hit
Middle East Fallout: Netanyahu Faces Heat in Israel After US-Iran Peace Deal Announcement
Pakistan Air Crash: PAF Training Aircraft Crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Two Pilots Killed
Inflation Alert: Wholesale Inflation Jumps to 9.68%, Raising Concerns Over Rising Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget