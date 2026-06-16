The export duty on diesel has been raised to Rs14 per litre and on ATF to Rs12.5 per litre. These revised rates are effective from June 16.
Centre Increases Export Duty On diesel To Rs14, ATF To Rs12.5 Per Litre
Govt raises export duty on diesel to Rs14/litre and ATF to Rs12.5/litre, petrol unchanged at Rs1.5. Move follows fortnightly review linked to global crude prices to ensure domestic fuel supply.
- Government raised diesel, ATF export duties effective June 16.
- Revision follows fortnightly adjustments based on global crude prices.
- Framework ensures domestic fuel availability, discourages excessive exports.
The government on Monday raised export duties on select petroleum products, increasing the duty on diesel to Rs14 per litre from Rs13.5 earlier and on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs12.5 per litre from Rs9.5 per litre. The revised rates will come into effect from June 16, according to an official gazette notification.
However, the export duty on petrol remains unchanged at Rs1.5 per litre. The government also clarified that there is no change in the existing excise duty structure on petrol and diesel meant for domestic consumption.
Fortnightly revision linked To Global Crude Prices
This latest revision follows a series of fortnightly adjustments in export levies based on prevailing international crude and product prices. The previous update was carried out with effect from June 1, 2026.
Earlier, on March 26, the government had sharply increased export duties—setting diesel at Rs21.50 per litre and ATF at Rs29.5 per litre—in an effort to safeguard domestic fuel availability amid volatility triggered by the West Asia conflict. The rates have since been progressively moderated in line with global price movements.
Officials said the duty framework is designed to discourage excessive fuel exports when global price differentials make overseas sales more lucrative for refiners than domestic supply. By adjusting levies, the government aims to ensure adequate local availability of petroleum products.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the new export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF)?
When will the revised export duties on petroleum products become effective?
The revised export duties on select petroleum products, including diesel and ATF, will come into effect from June 16.