Oil Prices Rise As US Strikes Iranian Targets Near Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US strikes near Strait of Hormuz spiked global oil prices.

Action followed helicopter incident, raising energy supply disruption fears.

Global stocks fell; India showed resilience amidst market concerns.

Just when markets were beginning to price in the possibility of calmer waters in West Asia, a fresh military confrontation between the United States and Iran has brought one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints back into focus.

Global crude oil prices climbed on Wednesday after the US launched strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz, reigniting concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies and raising fresh questions about the outlook for inflation, trade and economic growth.

The latest escalation comes at a particularly sensitive time for energy markets, which have spent months navigating volatility linked to the broader conflict in the region.

Oil Prices Rise As Traders Reassess Risks

International benchmark Brent crude rose around 1 per cent to $93.26 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.97 per cent to trade near $90 per barrel.

The move reflects growing investor concern that any instability around the Strait of Hormuz could have significant consequences for global oil flows.

The waterway remains one of the most strategically important maritime routes in the world, carrying a substantial share of internationally traded crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

As a result, even limited military activity in the region tends to trigger an immediate reaction in energy markets.

What Triggered The Latest Escalation?

According to the US military, the strikes targeted Iranian air-defence systems, surveillance radar installations and ground-control facilities near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command described the operation as a defensive response following the reported downing of a US Army Apache helicopter operating in the region.

Iran, however, denied responsibility for the incident and maintained that the helicopter crash was accidental.

Regardless of the competing narratives, the episode has heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran at a time when markets had been hoping for a gradual easing of hostilities.

Instead, traders are now being forced to factor in the possibility of renewed instability.

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A Fragile Calm Appears To Be Fading

The latest developments have complicated expectations that the conflict in West Asia could move towards a more stable phase.

Adding to investor concerns were reports suggesting that Tehran could consider reopening hostilities if Israel continues military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While diplomatic efforts remain ongoing, the renewed exchange of military actions has reminded markets how quickly geopolitical risks can return to the forefront.

For oil traders, the concern is not simply the immediate military action but the possibility that prolonged tensions could eventually affect shipping routes, insurance costs and energy supply chains.

Falling Inventories Add To Supply Concerns

The geopolitical backdrop is also coinciding with signs of tightening oil supplies.

Reports indicate that US crude oil inventories declined last week for an eighth consecutive week, adding another layer of support to prices.

A sustained drawdown in inventories typically signals healthy demand or tightening supply conditions, both of which can contribute to upward pressure on crude prices.

With supply concerns already elevated because of events in West Asia, the inventory data provided additional justification for higher prices.

Global Markets Feel The Heat

The rise in oil prices was accompanied by a broader deterioration in risk sentiment across global financial markets. Asian equities traded largely lower, reflecting growing investor caution.

Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng each fell more than 1 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI suffered an even sharper decline of nearly 4 per cent.

The weakness followed a negative session on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.97 per cent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.26 per cent. Investors remain concerned that higher energy prices could complicate inflation trends and influence central bank decisions across major economies.

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Indian Markets Buck The Trend

Despite weakness across global equities, Indian markets showed relative resilience during early trading on Wednesday.

Benchmark indices were trading up to 0.5 per cent higher in morning trade, suggesting that domestic investors remained focused on local economic factors and policy developments.

However, analysts note that sustained increases in crude oil prices could eventually become a concern for India, one of the world's largest importers of crude oil.

Higher oil prices have implications for inflation, fiscal management and corporate profitability, making developments around the Strait of Hormuz particularly relevant for the Indian economy.

For now, markets are watching closely to see whether the latest confrontation remains contained or develops into a broader regional escalation.