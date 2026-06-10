Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government approves jet fuel price hike to stabilise costs.

Airlines can voluntarily lock fuel prices for three years.

Stabilisation fund prevents airlines from extreme price shocks.

For airline passengers already grappling with expensive tickets and volatile travel costs, a fresh increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices may sound like bad news.

The government has effectively allowed domestic jet fuel prices to rise by nearly 10 per cent under a new pricing framework. Yet policymakers insist the move is designed not to make flying more expensive, but to prevent even steeper fare hikes in the future.

The development comes just days after the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 10,000 crore Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Price Stabilisation Fund aimed at protecting airlines from the extreme fuel-price swings triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The question now is simple: will airfares become costlier?

The answer is more nuanced than a straightforward yes or no.

Why Jet Fuel Prices Are Going Up

Under the new government-backed framework, airlines can voluntarily lock in ATF prices for up to three years. Carriers opting into the scheme will now pay a fixed fuel price of Rs 115 per litre, compared with the earlier effective rate of around Rs 104.927 per litre, reported NDTV.

That translates into an increase of nearly 10 per cent.

However, the revised price still remains substantially lower than prevailing international market-linked rates, which are currently hovering around Rs 142 per litre.

Airlines that choose not to participate in the programme will continue purchasing fuel at market prices and will remain fully exposed to future fluctuations in global energy markets.

Media reports said participation in the scheme will be entirely voluntary, allowing carriers to decide whether price certainty is more valuable than the possibility of benefiting from future declines in oil prices.

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The Fuel Shock That Triggered Government Action

The government's intervention follows months of unprecedented turbulence in global fuel markets.

The conflict in West Asia has dramatically altered the economics of aviation worldwide.

International ATF prices have surged from approximately Rs 60.50 per litre before the crisis to nearly Rs 142 per litre in recent months.

For airlines, the impact has been severe.

Fuel already accounts for nearly 40 per cent of airline operating costs during normal conditions and can climb to as much as 60 per cent during periods of extreme volatility.

At the same time, Indian carriers have faced additional challenges after the closure of Pakistani airspace forced longer flying routes on several international sectors, increasing fuel consumption and operating expenses.

The Hidden Subsidy That Wasn't Called A Subsidy

For more than two months, domestic airlines continued paying around Rs 105 per litre for fuel despite soaring global benchmark prices.

This created growing losses for state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), which were effectively absorbing part of the increase.

The new pricing mechanism attempts to address that imbalance. Officials insist the arrangement is not a subsidy but a stabilisation mechanism designed to smooth extreme market fluctuations.

Under the framework, the government will provide interest-free advances to OMCs whenever international ATF prices move above a benchmark level of Rs 86.32 per litre. When prices eventually decline, the excess support will be recovered and returned to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The objective is not to permanently support airlines, but to reduce sudden shocks that can destabilise the sector.

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How The Rs 10,000 Crore Stabilisation Fund Works

The recently approved Rs 10,000 crore fund sits at the centre of the government's strategy. Instead of directly compensating airlines, the mechanism works through fuel suppliers.

OMCs will receive temporary support whenever international fuel prices breach predefined thresholds, allowing them to offer airlines a more predictable pricing environment.

Participating carriers will benefit from a fixed-price arrangement, helping them plan costs and operations more effectively. The scheme will remain operational for up to 36 months and will be subject to regular reviews and audits.

Importantly, the government has built in a full recovery mechanism to ensure public funds are eventually returned once market conditions normalise.

So, Will Airfares Become More Expensive?

The immediate answer is that airlines will face somewhat higher fuel costs than they did previously. Moving from roughly Rs 105 per litre to Rs 115 per litre increases one of the industry's largest expenses.

That could place some pressure on profitability, particularly for carriers already dealing with higher operating costs. However, the alternative scenario may have been considerably worse.

Without government intervention, airlines would have faced fuel prices closer to Rs 142 per litre, representing a much sharper increase.

Industry executives have long argued that sudden fuel spikes eventually find their way into ticket prices because airlines have limited ability to absorb prolonged cost increases. The stabilisation scheme is intended to reduce that risk.

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Why Travellers May Benefit In The Long Run

For passengers, the biggest advantage may not be lower fares but fewer surprises.

Historically, sharp increases in oil prices have often translated into abrupt fare hikes, especially during peak travel periods.

By giving airlines greater visibility over future fuel costs, the government hopes carriers will be less likely to pass on sudden cost shocks to consumers.

Officials believe greater fuel-price certainty could help moderate airfare volatility, support route connectivity and reduce the pressure on airlines to frequently revise ticket prices.

That could prove particularly important as geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the outlook for global energy markets.