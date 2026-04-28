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HomeBusinessNo Fuel Price Shock After Bengal Polls: Govt Quashes Hike Speculation

No Fuel Price Shock After Bengal Polls: Govt Quashes Hike Speculation

The clarification follows reports of panic buying in parts of the country, especially Andhra Pradesh, where rumours of a price hike led to long queues at petrol pumps.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government assures no fuel price hike post-election.
  • Panic buying reported, leading to temporary shortages.
  • Oil firms face significant losses amid market volatility.

Amid rising crude oil prices and speculation over a post-election fuel hike, the government on Tuesday said there is no plan to increase petrol and diesel prices after polling ends in West Bengal on April 29.

The assurance comes even as global oil markets remain volatile and fuel retailers face mounting losses.

Panic Buying Triggers Supply Concerns

The clarification follows reports of panic buying in parts of the country, especially Andhra Pradesh, where rumours of a price hike led to long queues at petrol pumps.

More than 400 fuel stations reportedly ran dry on Sunday, with demand rising by as much as 30–33 per cent at some outlets.

“We have seen panic buying in some places. We are in continuous contact with state governments,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“All retail outlets are being monitored and supplies are being prioritised so that stock availability is ensured and there are no dry-outs,” she said.

‘No Proposal’ For Price Hike

Dismissing speculation, Sharma made it clear, “There is no proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices.”

She also urged the public not to rely on rumours.

“I want to urge everyone to please don’t believe in rumours. Avoid panic buying and rely on official sources for information.”

According to the government, the country has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG and aviation turbine fuel to meet demand.

“We have enough supplies of LPG, petrol and diesel. Prices are stable and there has been no increase in rates,” she said.

Fuel Retailers Under Pressure

The government’s position comes despite growing financial strain on state-run oil companies, which are selling fuel below market rates.

Officials say losses are significant, with estimates suggesting daily losses of around Rs 2,400 crore.

Earlier, Sharma had said oil firms were losing about Rs 20 per litre on petrol and nearly Rs 100 per litre on diesel.

Global Oil Surge Fuels Concerns

Global crude prices have surged sharply over the past two months, rising more than 50 per cent amid tensions in West Asia.

Prices spiked after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliation, which disrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that handles nearly a fifth of the world’s oil trade.

Crude, which was around USD 70 per barrel last year, has averaged over USD 114 this month.

Fuel Prices Unchanged Since 2022

Despite the surge, retail fuel prices in India have remained unchanged since early April 2022.

Petrol currently costs Rs 94.77 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.67.

While oil companies earlier balanced losses with profits during periods of lower crude prices, the current gap between global and domestic rates has widened sharply.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will petrol and diesel prices increase after the West Bengal elections?

No, the government has stated there is no plan to increase petrol and diesel prices after the polling ends on April 29. They urge the public to avoid panic buying and rely on official information.

Why is there panic buying of fuel in some parts of the country?

Rumors of a potential price hike have led to panic buying, causing long queues at petrol pumps and even some stations running dry. This has increased demand significantly.

Does India have enough fuel stocks to meet demand?

Yes, the government assures that the country has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, and aviation turbine fuel to meet current demand. Prices are reported to be stable.

Are fuel retailers facing financial losses?

Yes, state-run oil companies are experiencing significant financial strain and losses. They are selling fuel below market rates due to unchanged retail prices since 2022.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Price Petrol Price Fuel Price Hike West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Government Quashes Speculation Of Fuel Price Hike
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