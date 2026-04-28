No, the government has stated there is no plan to increase petrol and diesel prices after the polling ends on April 29. They urge the public to avoid panic buying and rely on official information.
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No Fuel Price Shock After Bengal Polls: Govt Quashes Hike Speculation
The clarification follows reports of panic buying in parts of the country, especially Andhra Pradesh, where rumours of a price hike led to long queues at petrol pumps.
- Government assures no fuel price hike post-election.
- Panic buying reported, leading to temporary shortages.
- Oil firms face significant losses amid market volatility.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will petrol and diesel prices increase after the West Bengal elections?
Why is there panic buying of fuel in some parts of the country?
Rumors of a potential price hike have led to panic buying, causing long queues at petrol pumps and even some stations running dry. This has increased demand significantly.
Does India have enough fuel stocks to meet demand?
Yes, the government assures that the country has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, and aviation turbine fuel to meet current demand. Prices are reported to be stable.
Are fuel retailers facing financial losses?
Yes, state-run oil companies are experiencing significant financial strain and losses. They are selling fuel below market rates due to unchanged retail prices since 2022.
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