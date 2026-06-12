Alleged Larvae In Maggi Packet: FSSAI Issues Notice To Nestlé, Shares Slide 3%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI issued notice to Nestlé over Maggi insect complaint.

FSSAI also issued notices to KFC, Flipkart on separate complaints.

FSSAI clarified notices are fact-finding; Nestlé shares fell.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Nestlé India after a complaint alleging the presence of insects or larvae in a packet of Maggi noodles surfaced online, reported ANI, bringing one of India's most popular instant noodle brands under regulatory scrutiny. The food regulator has sought a detailed response from the company, including information on quality checks, supplier records and corrective actions taken after the complaint.

The development also weighed on investor sentiment, with Nestlé India shares falling more than 3 per cent during Friday's trading session.

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What Triggered The FSSAI Notice?

The action follows complaints flagged on social media, where consumers raised concerns over alleged contamination in packaged food products. Among the cases being examined is a complaint claiming that insects or larvae were found inside a Maggi packet.

FSSAI has asked Nestlé India to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), including batch-level quality testing records, supplier details, steps taken to remove potentially affected products from the market and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The regulator's move comes as authorities increasingly monitor social media platforms for food safety complaints, allowing faster intervention when concerns gain public attention.

Nestlé Not The Only Company Under Scrutiny

The latest regulatory action extends beyond Nestlé. FSSAI has also issued notices to KFC and Flipkart in separate cases linked to hygiene and food safety complaints.

A KFC outlet in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, has been asked to provide details regarding food handling procedures, cleanliness standards, waste disposal practices, pest-control measures and employee hygiene protocols following allegations of unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, Flipkart and packaged food brand Open Secret have been asked to respond to a complaint alleging insects in a dates product purchased through the platform's quick-commerce service. Authorities have sought quality-control records and details of corrective actions taken.

Investigation Underway, No Wrongdoing Established Yet

FSSAI has clarified that the notices are part of a fact-finding exercise and should not be interpreted as evidence of wrongdoing. The regulator is currently gathering information and supporting documents from the companies involved before deciding on any further action.

The case nevertheless highlights growing consumer concerns around food safety and quality control across manufacturing, restaurant and e-commerce supply chains.

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Nestlé Shares React

The regulatory notice had an immediate impact on market sentiment. Nestlé India shares dropped as much as 3.2 per cent during the day, hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,376.25 before recovering slightly.

With Maggi remaining one of India's most recognisable packaged food brands, the outcome of the FSSAI review is likely to be closely watched by consumers, investors and industry observers alike.