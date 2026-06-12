Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAlleged Larvae In Maggi Packet: FSSAI Issues Notice To Nestlé, Shares Slide 3%

Alleged Larvae In Maggi Packet: FSSAI Issues Notice To Nestlé, Shares Slide 3%

FSSAI has issued a notice to Nestle India after a complaint alleged larvae were found in a Maggi packet. The regulator has sought a detailed report as the probe unfolds.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FSSAI issued notice to Nestlé over Maggi insect complaint.
  • FSSAI also issued notices to KFC, Flipkart on separate complaints.
  • FSSAI clarified notices are fact-finding; Nestlé shares fell.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Nestlé India after a complaint alleging the presence of insects or larvae in a packet of Maggi noodles surfaced online, reported ANI, bringing one of India's most popular instant noodle brands under regulatory scrutiny. The food regulator has sought a detailed response from the company, including information on quality checks, supplier records and corrective actions taken after the complaint.

The development also weighed on investor sentiment, with Nestlé India shares falling more than 3 per cent during Friday's trading session.

ALSO READ: Here's Why The Math Behind SpaceX's IPO Simply Does Not Add Up

What Triggered The FSSAI Notice?

The action follows complaints flagged on social media, where consumers raised concerns over alleged contamination in packaged food products. Among the cases being examined is a complaint claiming that insects or larvae were found inside a Maggi packet.

FSSAI has asked Nestlé India to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), including batch-level quality testing records, supplier details, steps taken to remove potentially affected products from the market and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The regulator's move comes as authorities increasingly monitor social media platforms for food safety complaints, allowing faster intervention when concerns gain public attention.

Nestlé Not The Only Company Under Scrutiny

The latest regulatory action extends beyond Nestlé. FSSAI has also issued notices to KFC and Flipkart in separate cases linked to hygiene and food safety complaints.

A KFC outlet in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, has been asked to provide details regarding food handling procedures, cleanliness standards, waste disposal practices, pest-control measures and employee hygiene protocols following allegations of unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, Flipkart and packaged food brand Open Secret have been asked to respond to a complaint alleging insects in a dates product purchased through the platform's quick-commerce service. Authorities have sought quality-control records and details of corrective actions taken.

Investigation Underway, No Wrongdoing Established Yet

FSSAI has clarified that the notices are part of a fact-finding exercise and should not be interpreted as evidence of wrongdoing. The regulator is currently gathering information and supporting documents from the companies involved before deciding on any further action.

The case nevertheless highlights growing consumer concerns around food safety and quality control across manufacturing, restaurant and e-commerce supply chains.

ALSO READ: Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Gains Over 1,600 Points, Nifty Closes At 23,622

Nestlé Shares React

The regulatory notice had an immediate impact on market sentiment. Nestlé India shares dropped as much as 3.2 per cent during the day, hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,376.25 before recovering slightly.

With Maggi remaining one of India's most recognisable packaged food brands, the outcome of the FSSAI review is likely to be closely watched by consumers, investors and industry observers alike.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FSSAI issue a notice to Nestlé India?

A complaint surfaced online alleging the presence of insects or larvae in a packet of Maggi noodles. FSSAI is seeking a detailed response from the company.

Are other companies also under FSSAI scrutiny?

Yes, FSSAI has also issued notices to KFC regarding hygiene at an outlet and to Flipkart and Open Secret concerning insects in a dates product.

Does the FSSAI notice mean Nestlé is guilty of wrongdoing?

No, FSSAI clarified that these notices are part of a fact-finding exercise. The regulator is gathering information before deciding on further action.

How did the FSSAI notice affect Nestlé India's shares?

Nestlé India shares fell by more than 3 per cent during Friday's trading session. They hit an intraday low before recovering slightly.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 12 Jun 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nestle Business News Maggi FSSAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Alleged Larvae In Maggi Packet: FSSAI Issues Notice To Nestlé, Shares Slide 3%
Alleged Larvae In Maggi Packet: FSSAI Issues Notice To Nestlé, Shares Slide 3%
Business
Think Bonds Are Safe Investments? These 5 Common Mistakes Could Hurt Your Returns
Are Bonds Really Foolproof? Most Investors Make These 5 Critical Mistakes
Business
Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Gains Over 1,600 Points, Nifty Closes At 23,622
Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Gains Over 1,600 Points, Nifty Closes At 23,622
Business
Motor Insurance Claims: Why Delays, Unanswered Queries And Partial Payouts Frustrate Policyholders
Motor Insurance Claim Delayed? The Customer Service Problem Nobody Warns You About
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget