PM Modi's recent selfie-style video discussed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. He highlighted it as a step towards a fair and transparent examination system.
'Your Skin Is Brighter Than...': Dipke Takes Dig At PM Modi's New Selfie Video On Exam Bill
The Prime Minister's latest post is the fourth selfie-style video on the exam paper leak issue, while Dipke has continued criticising the government's communication strategy.
- PM Modi released a video on new exam fairness bill.
- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticized PM's video, questioned future.
- This fourth video sparks ongoing political debate over leaks.
- Priyanka Gandhi also urged changing 'heart's angle,' not camera.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday took a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter released another selfie-style video highlighting Parliament's passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
In the video shared on Instagram, the Prime Minister described the newly enacted legislation as a major step towards building a fair, transparent and credible examination system. He said the government would act firmly against the "paper mafia" and continue strengthening the examination process through greater use of technology and stricter legal provisions.
Reacting to the post, Dipke wrote, "Your skin is brighter than the country's future," in a pointed criticism of the Prime Minister.
ALSO READ | PM Modi Shares Another Selfie Video, Hails Anti-Paper Leak Bill
Fourth Selfie Video Sparks Fresh Political Attack
Thursday's video was the fourth selfie-style message released by PM Modi on the paper leak issue, extending a social media campaign that has drawn criticism from both the opposition and the CJP.
Dipke's latest remarks came a day after he suggested that the Prime Minister should leave politics and pursue a career as a social media influencer.
"I think [PM Modi] should become an influencer. He is doing very well at that. If he is such a good influencer, then he should leave the Prime Minister's chair, become an influencer, and let someone else do the job," Dipke told reporters in his hometown in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
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Priyanka Gandhi Criticises PM's Video Campaign
Dipke's comments echoed criticism made by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during a debate in Parliament earlier this week.
"You can't get Gen Z's support by making videos from new angles. The PM has to change the angle of his heart, not the camera angle," she said.
The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of an intensifying political confrontation over repeated examination paper leaks, with the CJP leading nationwide protests demanding structural reforms, accountability and stricter action against those responsible for exam-related irregularities.
Earlier this week, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, strengthening the provisions of the 2024 legislation.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was PM Modi's recent video about?
Who criticized PM Modi's latest video message?
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), criticized PM Modi's video. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also made critical comments regarding his video campaign.
What did Abhijeet Dipke suggest PM Modi should do?
Abhijeet Dipke suggested that PM Modi should leave politics and pursue a career as a social media influencer. He noted that PM Modi is doing very well at influencing.
What is the purpose of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026?
The bill aims to build a fair, transparent, and credible examination system. It strengthens the provisions of the 2024 legislation to address examination irregularities.