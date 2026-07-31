'Your Skin Is Brighter Than...': Dipke Takes Dig At PM Modi's New Selfie Video On Exam Bill

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi released a video on new exam fairness bill.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticized PM's video, questioned future.

This fourth video sparks ongoing political debate over leaks.

Priyanka Gandhi also urged changing 'heart's angle,' not camera.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday took a fresh swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter released another selfie-style video highlighting Parliament's passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

In the video shared on Instagram, the Prime Minister described the newly enacted legislation as a major step towards building a fair, transparent and credible examination system. He said the government would act firmly against the "paper mafia" and continue strengthening the examination process through greater use of technology and stricter legal provisions.

Reacting to the post, Dipke wrote, "Your skin is brighter than the country's future," in a pointed criticism of the Prime Minister.

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Fourth Selfie Video Sparks Fresh Political Attack

Thursday's video was the fourth selfie-style message released by PM Modi on the paper leak issue, extending a social media campaign that has drawn criticism from both the opposition and the CJP.

Dipke's latest remarks came a day after he suggested that the Prime Minister should leave politics and pursue a career as a social media influencer.

"I think [PM Modi] should become an influencer. He is doing very well at that. If he is such a good influencer, then he should leave the Prime Minister's chair, become an influencer, and let someone else do the job," Dipke told reporters in his hometown in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

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Priyanka Gandhi Criticises PM's Video Campaign

Dipke's comments echoed criticism made by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during a debate in Parliament earlier this week.

"You can't get Gen Z's support by making videos from new angles. The PM has to change the angle of his heart, not the camera angle," she said.

The latest exchange comes against the backdrop of an intensifying political confrontation over repeated examination paper leaks, with the CJP leading nationwide protests demanding structural reforms, accountability and stricter action against those responsible for exam-related irregularities.

Earlier this week, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, strengthening the provisions of the 2024 legislation.