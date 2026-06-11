RBI Currency Change: Will Paper Notes Stop Working After June 30? Govt Finally Breaks Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral social media claim triggered panic among users.

Claim stated RBI replacing paper notes with plastic.

PIB Fact Check officially debunked this viral claim.

A claim circulating on social media has triggered panic among users, suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to ban paper currency notes and replace them with plastic notes starting June 30, 2026. The post spread rapidly, reminding many of the 2016 demonetisation episode.

However, the government has now responded to the viral post, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has officially flagged it as completely false. No such announcement has been made by the RBI or the government so far.

What Is The Viral Claim About RBI Banning Paper Notes?

The social media post claimed that the RBI would stop paper notes from June 30, 2026, and plastic currency would replace them from the same date. The post caused significant unrest among users, with many drawing comparisons to the 2016 note ban. The claim spread widely before the government stepped in to address the misinformation.

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PIB, the government's authorised fact-checking agency, shared a video on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, calling the claim entirely fake. In its post, PIB stated: "This claim is completely fake. According to RBI, there is no plan to remove paper notes or replace them with plastic notes by June 30, 2026."

How Can You Verify Fake News Related To RBI Or The Government?

PIB also urged people not to trust such unverified information. The agency advised: "Always check RBI's official website for accurate information. Always verify information from official sources before sharing it. Report suspicious information related to the Government of India on PIB Fact Check."

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This serves as a reminder that misinformation around financial and government matters can spread fast and cause unnecessary panic. Before believing or sharing any such claim, always cross-check it through official government channels or the PIB Fact Check portal.

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