Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceRBI Currency Change: Will Paper Notes Stop Working After June 30? Govt Finally Breaks Silence

RBI Currency Change: Will Paper Notes Stop Working After June 30? Govt Finally Breaks Silence

A viral post claims the RBI will ban paper notes from June 30. PIB has called it completely fake. Here's what the government officially said about plastic currency.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A viral social media claim triggered panic among users.
  • Claim stated RBI replacing paper notes with plastic.
  • PIB Fact Check officially debunked this viral claim.

A claim circulating on social media has triggered panic among users, suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to ban paper currency notes and replace them with plastic notes starting June 30, 2026. The post spread rapidly, reminding many of the 2016 demonetisation episode. 

However, the government has now responded to the viral post, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has officially flagged it as completely false. No such announcement has been made by the RBI or the government so far.

What Is The Viral Claim About RBI Banning Paper Notes?

The social media post claimed that the RBI would stop paper notes from June 30, 2026, and plastic currency would replace them from the same date. The post caused significant unrest among users, with many drawing comparisons to the 2016 note ban. The claim spread widely before the government stepped in to address the misinformation.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Data Shows India Among Top Countries Using ChatGPT For World Cup

PIB, the government's authorised fact-checking agency, shared a video on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, calling the claim entirely fake. In its post, PIB stated: "This claim is completely fake. According to RBI, there is no plan to remove paper notes or replace them with plastic notes by June 30, 2026."

How Can You Verify Fake News Related To RBI Or The Government?

PIB also urged people not to trust such unverified information. The agency advised: "Always check RBI's official website for accurate information. Always verify information from official sources before sharing it. Report suspicious information related to the Government of India on PIB Fact Check."

ALSO READ: Stock Markets End Lower As Sensex Closes At 73,832, Nifty Tests 23,200

This serves as a reminder that misinformation around financial and government matters can spread fast and cause unnecessary panic. Before believing or sharing any such claim, always cross-check it through official government channels or the PIB Fact Check portal.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What viral claim about paper notes caused panic recently?

A social media claim suggested the RBI would ban paper currency and replace them with plastic notes starting June 30, 2026. This triggered widespread concern among users.

Is the claim about the RBI banning paper notes true?

No, the government has officially flagged this claim as completely false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed that no such announcement has been made by the RBI or the government.

How can one verify information related to the RBI or government?

Always check the RBI's official website for accurate information and verify claims from official sources. Suspicious information related to the Government of India can be reported to PIB Fact Check.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jun 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business Personal Finance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Fire And Flood Risks Are Rising. Is Your Home Insurance Cover Enough To Protect You From Major Losses?
Fires And Floods Could Ruin Your Home: This One Insurance Mistake Could Cost You Dearly
Personal Finance
The 'Cookie-Jar Approach' To Investing: Why Different Goals Need Different Risk-Taking Strategies
The 'Cookie-Jar' Investing Strategy: Why Having Just One Portfolio Might Be A Mistake
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 11): Prices Fall Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 11): Prices Fall Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
Most Home Buyers Don't Know These Joint Home Loan Benefits: How Families Save Lakhs In Taxes
Taking A Joint Home Loan? Know The Tax Benefits That Can Save You Lakhs
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
West Bengal Protest: Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Sukumar Dutta Outside Court
TMC-Congress Buzz: Sougata Roy Says Alliance or Merger Options Are Open
UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike
Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget