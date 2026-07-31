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English NewsBusinessTourism ministry, IndiGo join hands to promote India as global tourism destination

Tourism ministry, IndiGo join hands to promote India as global tourism destination

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI): The tourism ministry on Thursday joined hands with IndiGo to promote India as a preferred global tourism destination through a strategic, non-exclusive and non-financial collaboration, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 12:43 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI): The tourism ministry on Thursday joined hands with IndiGo to promote India as a preferred global tourism destination through a strategic, non-exclusive and non-financial collaboration, officials said.

The campaign will be promoted through digital and print media, airport branding, in-flight platforms, social media, international travel exhibitions and other promotional channels, they said.

The Ministry of Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) to promote India as a preferred global tourism destination through a strategic, non-exclusive and non-financial collaboration, the ministry said in a statement.

The MoU was exchanged here in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He said the partnership will strengthen India's tourism promotion by combining the ministry's flagship 'Incredible India' brand with IndiGo's extensive domestic and international network.

Shekhawat noted that collaborative initiatives such as this will help take India's tourism message to wider audiences and reinforce the country's position as one of the world's most compelling travel destinations.

Under the MoU, the ministry and IndiGo will jointly undertake a global communication initiative titled 'Incredible India by IndiGo'.

The campaign will showcase India's rich and diverse tourism offerings, including cultural heritage, natural landscapes, spiritual destinations, wellness, adventure, wildlife and other experiential tourism products.

The ministry will provide access to 'Incredible India' brand assets and promotional content, while facilitating coordination with relevant stakeholders, wherever feasible, to support campaign activities, the officials said.

IndiGo will create destination-focused content and amplify India's tourism messaging across its customer engagement platforms. The collaboration also envisages joint participation in tourism promotion initiatives, destination-focused campaigns and other mutually agreed activities aimed at enhancing the visibility of India's tourism offerings in key domestic and international markets.

The MoU will remain valid for an initial period of two years, it said.

On July 27, the ministry had signed an MoU with Air India Limited here to establish a strategic framework to promote India as a preferred global tourism destination under the 'Incredible India' brand. PTI KND MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2026 12:48 AM (IST)
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