India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessMutual FundsSensex Opens In Red: Jaiprakash Power, Sobha And ACE Top Pre-Open Gainers

Sensex Opens In Red: Jaiprakash Power, Sobha And ACE Top Pre-Open Gainers

Indian benchmark indices signalled a subdued start in the pre-opening session, with the Sensex trading lower.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sensex opened marginally lower; power zoomed, metals slipped.
  • Jaiprakash, Sobha, Action Construction emerged as BSE's top gainers.
  • Sobha Ltd reported significant Q1FY27 sales and profit growth.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 58.08 points or 0.08 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slipped by 0.16 per cent, power zoomed by 0.26 per cent, and auto surged by 0.06 per cent. Meanwhile, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Sobha Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 6.21 per cent to trade at Rs 17.95 apiece.

The company has announced its Q1FY27 results. Sobha Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 5.68 per cent to trade at Rs 1,538.05 apiece. SOBHA Ltd reported a strong start to FY27, with quarterly Real Estate sales value reaching a record Rs 3,656 crore, registering a 76 per cent YoY growth. The company’s revenue increased 48 per cent YoY to Rs 1,330 crore, while profit after Tax (PAT) surged 274 per cent YoY to Rs 51 crore in Q1 FY27.

Also Read : Dalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200

Collections stood at Rs 1,924 crore, up 8 per cent YoY, supported by strong demand for premium homes. The company sold 2.34 million sq. ft. area during the quarter, reflecting a 62 per cent YoY increase, and launched 6.89 million sq. ft. of saleable area across three projects in two cities. Action Construction Equipment Ltd, an S&P BSE company, climbed 4.73 per cent to trade at Rs 1,036.90 apiece. The company has announced its Q1FY27 results. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform at the pre-opening bell?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in red, experiencing a loss of 58.08 points or 0.08 per cent.

Which companies were the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session?

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Sobha Ltd, and Action Construction Equipment Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session.

What were the key financial results for Sobha Ltd in Q1 FY27?

Sobha Ltd reported a record quarterly Real Estate sales value of Rs 3,656 crore, a 76% YoY growth. Revenue increased 48% YoY to Rs 1,330 crore, and PAT surged 274% YoY to Rs 51 crore.

How did different sectors perform during the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, metals slipped by 0.16 per cent, power zoomed by 0.26 per cent, and auto surged by 0.06 per cent.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Stocks In Focus Pre-open
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Mutual Funds
Dalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200
Dalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200
Mutual Funds
Share Markets In Red As Banking Stocks Crash, Sensex Over 400 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,250
Share Markets In Red As Banking Stocks Crash, Sensex Over 400 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,250
Mutual Funds
Share Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips As Banking Stocks Drag
Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Oil Prices Surge
Mutual Funds
Dalal Street Bets On Earnings, Domestic Cues: Sensex Soars Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 24,150
Dalal Street Bets On Earnings, Domestic Cues: Sensex Soars Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 24,150
Advertisement

Videos

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Capital Watch: Security Tightens Near Parliament as Protesters Reach Close to Complex
Breaking Now: Protesters Reach Near Parliament, Police Use Tear Gas to Control Situation
Parliament Watch: Monsoon Session Opens With Opposition Attack, Govt Calls for Constructive Debate
Political Pulse: Akhilesh Raises NEET Row as SP MPs March From Parliament to Jantar Mantar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget