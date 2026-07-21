Sensex Opens In Red: Jaiprakash Power, Sobha And ACE Top Pre-Open Gainers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened marginally lower; power zoomed, metals slipped.

Jaiprakash, Sobha, Action Construction emerged as BSE's top gainers.

Sobha Ltd reported significant Q1FY27 sales and profit growth.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 58.08 points or 0.08 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals slipped by 0.16 per cent, power zoomed by 0.26 per cent, and auto surged by 0.06 per cent. Meanwhile, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Sobha Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 6.21 per cent to trade at Rs 17.95 apiece.

The company has announced its Q1FY27 results. Sobha Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 5.68 per cent to trade at Rs 1,538.05 apiece. SOBHA Ltd reported a strong start to FY27, with quarterly Real Estate sales value reaching a record Rs 3,656 crore, registering a 76 per cent YoY growth. The company’s revenue increased 48 per cent YoY to Rs 1,330 crore, while profit after Tax (PAT) surged 274 per cent YoY to Rs 51 crore in Q1 FY27.

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Collections stood at Rs 1,924 crore, up 8 per cent YoY, supported by strong demand for premium homes. The company sold 2.34 million sq. ft. area during the quarter, reflecting a 62 per cent YoY increase, and launched 6.89 million sq. ft. of saleable area across three projects in two cities. Action Construction Equipment Ltd, an S&P BSE company, climbed 4.73 per cent to trade at Rs 1,036.90 apiece. The company has announced its Q1FY27 results.