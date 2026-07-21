Dalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian share markets opened flat Tuesday amidst global cues.

Global markets remained mixed; US futures recovered slightly.

Crude oil prices edged lower; FIIs sold, DIIs bought.

The Indian share markets witnessed a muted start to trading on Tuesday morning, driven by a mix of domestic and global cues. The BSE Sensex started the session around 77,670, tanking about 40 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 24,230, remaining almost flat, as of 9:15 AM.

The GIFT Nifty gave indications of a troublesome session ahead, declining more than 150 points and falling under 24,200, in early trading. This downfall followed the session a day earlier, when both benchmarks closed trading in red.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex slipped almost 100 points and inched closer to 77,600, and the Nifty tested 24,200, near 9:05 AM.

Asian Markets Remain Mixed

Global markets signalled a cautious session ahead, as investors awaited key US corporate earnings amid worsening geopolitical concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 0.4 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea fell 1 per cent. Australia's ASX 200, meanwhile, slipped 0.5 per cent in early trade.

Further, oil prices, silver, gold rates, the latest earnings, and global market trends will continue to remain in focus today.

US Markets End Lower; Futures Recover

Wall Street ended lower on Monday as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran kept investors on edge and supported higher energy prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 307.16 points (0.59 per cent) to 51,839.26. The S&P 500 eased 0.19 per cent to 7,443.28, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.05 per cent to 25,508.07.

However, US stock futures were trading marginally higher in early Tuesday trade, with Dow Jones futures rising 52 points, or around 0.10 per cent.

Crude Oil, Gold And Silver Prices

Crude oil prices edged lower in early trade.

Brent crude declined 0.38 per cent to $88.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.05 per cent to $82.44 per barrel.

In the precious metals market, spot gold traded at $4,006 per ounce in international markets.

FII, DII Activity

According to provisional exchange data, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers on July 20, purchasing Indian equities worth Rs 1,312.03 crore.

In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak, offloading shares worth Rs 1,121.04 crore.