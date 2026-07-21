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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200

Dalal Street On Edge Amidst Q1 Earnings, Sensex Marginally Down, Nifty Opens Near 24,200

In the pre-open session, the Sensex slipped almost 100 points and inched closer to 77,600, and the Nifty tested 24,200, near 9:05 AM.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian share markets opened flat Tuesday amidst global cues.
  • Global markets remained mixed; US futures recovered slightly.
  • Crude oil prices edged lower; FIIs sold, DIIs bought.

The Indian share markets witnessed a muted start to trading on Tuesday morning, driven by a mix of domestic and global cues. The BSE Sensex started the session around 77,670, tanking about 40 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 24,230, remaining almost flat, as of 9:15 AM.

The GIFT Nifty gave indications of a troublesome session ahead, declining more than 150 points and falling under 24,200, in early trading. This downfall followed the session a day earlier, when both benchmarks closed trading in red.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex slipped almost 100 points and inched closer to 77,600, and the Nifty tested 24,200, near 9:05 AM.

Asian Markets Remain Mixed

Global markets signalled a cautious session ahead, as investors awaited key US corporate earnings amid worsening geopolitical concerns. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged 0.4 per cent, while the Kospi in South Korea fell 1 per cent. Australia's ASX 200, meanwhile, slipped 0.5 per cent in early trade.

Further, oil prices, silver, gold rates, the latest earnings, and global market trends will continue to remain in focus today.

US Markets End Lower; Futures Recover

Wall Street ended lower on Monday as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran kept investors on edge and supported higher energy prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 307.16 points (0.59 per cent) to 51,839.26. The S&P 500 eased 0.19 per cent to 7,443.28, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.05 per cent to 25,508.07.

However, US stock futures were trading marginally higher in early Tuesday trade, with Dow Jones futures rising 52 points, or around 0.10 per cent.

Crude Oil, Gold And Silver Prices

Crude oil prices edged lower in early trade.

Brent crude declined 0.38 per cent to $88.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.05 per cent to $82.44 per barrel.

In the precious metals market, spot gold traded at $4,006 per ounce in international markets.

FII, DII Activity

According to provisional exchange data, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers on July 20, purchasing Indian equities worth Rs 1,312.03 crore.

In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak, offloading shares worth Rs 1,121.04 crore.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian share markets perform at the start of trading on Tuesday?

The BSE Sensex opened around 77,670, down about 40 points, while the NSE Nifty50 was almost flat near 24,230. The GIFT Nifty declined over 150 points, indicating a challenging session.

What factors influenced global market sentiment?

Global markets signalled a cautious session due to key US corporate earnings and worsening geopolitical concerns. Other factors in focus include oil prices, silver, gold rates, and overall global market trends.

How did US markets close on Monday, and what do futures indicate for Tuesday?

Wall Street ended lower on Monday due to renewed tensions between the United States and Iran. However, US stock futures were trading marginally higher in early Tuesday trade.

What were the early trends for crude oil and gold prices?

Crude oil prices edged lower, with Brent crude declining to $88.88 per barrel and WTI slipping to $82.44 per barrel. Spot gold traded at $4,006 per ounce in international markets.

What was the activity of FIIs and DIIs on July 20?

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,312.03 crore. In contrast, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak, offloading shares worth Rs 1,121.04 crore.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Asian Markets Dalal Street Oil Prices Share Market Today GIFT Nifty
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