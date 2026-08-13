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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsSensex, Nifty Midday Update: Markets Stay In Red Despite Positive Global Cues, Key Stocks To Watch

Sensex, Nifty Midday Update: Markets Stay In Red Despite Positive Global Cues, Key Stocks To Watch

Indian stock markets remained weak around midday on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty extending losses for a third straight session amid expiry-day volatility and elevated crude prices.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equities dipped due to expiry volatility, elevated crude prices.
  • Broader market mixed; small-caps gained, large-caps underperformed.
  • Tata Motors, Astral surged; Reliance Industries dragged; FIIs sold.

Indian equities remained under pressure around midday on Thursday, with expiry-day volatility and elevated crude prices keeping sentiment cautious. The Sensex was trading near 77,826, down about 140 points or 0.18 per cent, while the Nifty 50 hovered around 24,334, lower by roughly 102 points or 0.42 per cent. The benchmarks were headed for a third straight session of weakness despite a positive overnight handover from Wall Street.

The broader market presented a mixed picture. Nifty Bank slipped around 0.5 per cent to 57,583, while the Nifty Midcap 100 was down about 0.2 per cent near 63,889.

Small-Caps, however, continued to show relative strength, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising around 0.3 per cent to 19,877. That divergence suggests selling remained concentrated more in Large-Cap and select heavyweight pockets rather than across the entire market.

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Sectorally, Nifty Media was among the stronger pockets, gaining about 0.6 per cent, followed by Realty and FMCG, which were up around 0.3 per cent each. Nifty Auto was largely flat with a mild positive bias. On the losing side, Nifty Metal fell around 0.9 per cent, Nifty Oil & Gas declined nearly 0.9 per cent, and private banks slipped about 0.7 per cent.

Reliance Industries remained a drag on the energy space after MSCI reduced the stock's weight in a key index. Stock-specific action remained lively. Tata Motors jumped about 5 per cent after reporting an 83.3 per cent year-on-year rise in Q1 FY27 net profit to Rs 2,560 crore.

Astral surged as much as 9.5 per cent after its quarterly profit rose 51.8 per cent to Rs 120.2 crore. Lenskart Solutions gained around 7 per cent following strong Q1 numbers, while Jio Financial Services rose over 3 per cent after Bank of America agreed to acquire a 49.9 per cent stake in Jio Credit for Rs 18,268 crore.

Reliance Industries, meanwhile, traded lower after the MSCI weight reduction. On institutional flows, the latest available provisional data for August 12 showed FIIs as net sellers of Rs 1,002.50 crore in the cash market, while DIIs bought a net Rs 5,841.66 crore, continuing to provide a domestic liquidity cushion.

Global cues were broadly supportive. The S&P 500 gained 0.26 per cent to 7,748.50 and the Nasdaq rose 0.54 per cent to 26,588.49 overnight, helped by AI-linked earnings and softer US inflation. Asian markets were mostly higher, led by Japan, while Brent crude eased but remained elevated around USD 88.5 to USD 89 a barrel.

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The Dollar Index hovered close to 100. For the rest of the session, traders will watch whether Nifty can defend the 24,300 to 24,265 zone. On the upside, 24,435 to 24,500 remains the immediate hurdle. Earnings announcements, US producer inflation data, crude oil and Middle East developments are likely to shape the next move. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equities perform at midday on Thursday?

Indian equities remained under pressure. The Sensex was down about 0.18% near 77,826, and the Nifty 50 was lower by roughly 0.42% around 24,334.

What factors contributed to the cautious sentiment in the market?

Expiry-day volatility and elevated crude prices kept the sentiment cautious. This led to a third straight session of weakness for the benchmarks.

Which sectors showed positive movement during the trading session?

Nifty Media was among the stronger pockets, gaining about 0.6 percent. Realty and FMCG also rose by approximately 0.3 percent each.

How did Small-Cap stocks fare compared to other market segments?

Small-Caps showed relative strength, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising around 0.3 percent. This contrasted with the declines seen in Large-Cap and Midcap indices.

What were the institutional investment trends on August 12?

FIIs were net sellers, offloading Rs 1,002.50 crore in the cash market. DIIs, however, bought a net Rs 5,841.66 crore, providing a domestic liquidity cushion.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Sensex Share Market Nifty Share Market Today Stocks To Watch
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