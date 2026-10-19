Meta Told To Review Facebook, Instagram Recommendations Amid Concerns Over Misleading Content

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian government directs Meta to reassess content ranking systems.

Advisory targets misleading visuals, old footage, unverified public claims.

MeitY seeks swift review of widely-spread content causing disruption.

The Centre has asked Meta to reassess how Facebook and Instagram rank and recommend posts, videos and other material, with a focus on preventing misleading content from gaining disproportionate visibility, according to multiple reports.

An advisory issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asks the company to ensure its recommendation systems expose users to a wider mix of relevant, credible information rather than repeatedly promoting a narrow set of narratives. Meta has been directed to put the measures in place immediately and report the action taken to the government.

Old Videos, Misleading Visuals Under Government Scrutiny

The advisory highlights content linked to ongoing public events, particularly photographs, videos and graphics whose authenticity, timing or location may be difficult to establish.

It calls for additional context when older or unrelated visuals are circulated as if they depict current events. The ministry has also flagged selectively edited footage and unverified claims about emergencies, police action or other official measures.

Another concern is how quickly content that attracts significant reach through recommendation algorithms is identified and reviewed. MeitY has asked Meta to strengthen the systems used to escalate such material, especially when it could fuel public confusion, violence or disruption of public order.

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Meta’s Algorithms, Deepfakes Faced Questions In August

The latest advisory follows government officials’ questioning of Meta executives in August over the company's recommendation algorithms, deepfakes, synthetic media and safeguards against unlawful content.

The new directions extend the scrutiny to the role played by recommendation systems in determining which narratives receive greater exposure on the platforms.

Meta Reports 5.3 Million Content Removals In India

Meta has also been working on safeguards related to child sexual exploitation material, including changes to its advertising review systems.

Earlier this month, the company said it had deployed new artificial intelligence-driven systems to review advertisements. It also reported removing 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content in India between January and June 2026, with more than 98% of the material detected proactively.

The latest government advisory centres on a separate but related aspect of platform oversight: how content is ranked, recommended and escalated when it spreads widely, particularly during public events where inaccurate or unverified information could have serious consequences.

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