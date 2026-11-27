Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI moved 60.08 tonnes of gold to India.

Majority of India's gold reserves now held domestically.

Geopolitical tensions may prompt greater physical control of reserves.

Gold relocation unlikely to impact domestic market prices directly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is shifting a portion of its gold reserves from overseas vaults to domestic storage, increasing its physical control over the assets and reducing its dependence on foreign institutions.

According to an RBI report released on November 25, 2026, the central bank brought 60.08 tonnes of gold into India between April and September 2026.

Of the country's total gold reserves of 880.52 tonnes, 740.13 tonnes are now held domestically. The remaining 140.39 tonnes are stored with the Bank of England and the Bank of International Settlements.

Why Is The RBI Bringing Gold Back To India?

One possible reason behind the move is the risk of international sanctions and rising geopolitical tensions. Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, Western countries froze a portion of the Russian Central Bank's foreign assets.

The development prompted central banks across the world to pay greater attention to the security and accessibility of their foreign reserves.

Holding gold within the country can reduce dependence on foreign institutions and give the RBI direct physical control over a larger share of its reserves. This could also reduce operational dependence on overseas institutions during international crises or periods of heightened geopolitical tensions.

However, the RBI has not officially stated why it is bringing more of its gold reserves into domestic storage.

Gold held overseas continues to remain the property of the RBI, even though it is stored with foreign institutions.

India also has the necessary vault infrastructure to store gold securely, allowing the central bank to keep a significant portion of its reserves within the country.

Will The RBI's Gold Transfer Affect Prices In India?

The RBI's decision to relocate its gold reserves is unlikely to have a direct impact on gold prices in the domestic market.

Between April and September 2026, the central bank moved 60.08 tonnes of gold into domestic storage. However, India's total gold reserves remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes.

This means the exercise involved shifting existing gold from overseas vaults to storage facilities in India, rather than purchasing additional gold from the market.

Consequently, the relocation does not directly increase market demand for gold or reduce its existing supply.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international gold rates, the rupee's value against the US dollar, import duties and domestic demand.

Other factors, such as US interest rates, the strength of the dollar, global inflation and geopolitical tensions, also play a role in determining gold prices.