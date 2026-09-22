His net worth surged by an estimated $25 billion in a single day. This occurred after Meta Platforms shares jumped nearly 12 percent following the announcement of its artificial intelligence ambitions.
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes $25 Billion Richer In A Day As Meta Shares Surge
According to Forbes estimates, Zuckerberg's fortune climbed to approximately $253.6 billion as Meta's stock extended gains during Monday's trading session.
- Zuckerberg's net worth surged $25 billion after Meta's AI news.
- Meta shares jumped 12%, boosting investor confidence in AI.
- Wells Fargo raised price target citing adoption of Meta's AI.
New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surged by an estimated $25 billion in a single day after shares of Meta Platforms jumped nearly 12 per cent after the company announced artificial intelligence ambitions ahead of its annual Meta Connect conference.
According to Forbes estimates, Zuckerberg's fortune climbed to approximately $253.6 billion as Meta's stock extended gains during Monday's trading session.
The Meta founder initially added around $12.9 billion to his wealth in early trading, but the rally strengthened through the day, pushing his one-day increase to an estimated $25 billion by midday.
The sharp rise in Meta's valuation made Zuckerberg one of the biggest wealth gainers globally. As of Monday afternoon, he ranked sixth on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list, trailing Google co-founder Sergey Brin by roughly $14.5 billion.
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His gains also outpaced those of other top billionaires, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose wealth increased by an estimated $12 billion during the session.
Investor sentiment received a boost after Wells Fargo raised its price target on Meta shares to $796 from $640 while maintaining its "overweight" rating.
The brokerage highlighted user adoption trends for Meta's newly launched AI agent, Muse, as a key factor to watch ahead of the company's upcoming product announcements.
Meta unveiled Muse earlier this month as a personal AI assistant designed to perform tasks rather than simply respond to questions. The company said the AI agent can carry out actions such as sending emails, making travel bookings and coordinating tasks across connected applications.
Zuckerberg has positioned the product as part of Meta's broader vision of delivering "personal superintelligence" to users across its platforms.
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The company's artificial intelligence strategy is expected to take center stage at Meta Connect 2026, scheduled for September 23-24. Industry observers expect Meta to showcase advancements in AI agents, software capabilities and smart wearable devices during the event.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increase significantly?
What is the name and function of Meta's new AI agent?
Meta's new AI agent is called Muse. It is a personal AI assistant designed to perform tasks such as sending emails, making travel bookings, and coordinating connected applications.
What is expected at the upcoming Meta Connect 2026 conference?
Meta's artificial intelligence strategy is expected to be a central focus. Industry observers anticipate showcases of advancements in AI agents, software capabilities, and smart wearable devices.