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English NewsBusinessBank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest

Bank Strike September 28-30: Government Urges Public Sector Bank Employees To Call Off Protest

The Finance Ministry said it took note of the concerns raised by the unions and held detailed discussions before deciding to put the PLI scheme on hold.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government urged bank employees to reconsider proposed three-day strike.
  • Finance Ministry addressed one demand, halting Performance Linked Incentive.
  • Remaining five-day banking week demand is currently under examination.

The government has urged employees of public sector banks and regional rural banks to reconsider their proposed three-day strike from September 28 to 30, saying one of the unions’ two key demands has already been addressed.

The Finance Ministry said it has kept the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in abeyance following discussions with employee unions. The remaining demand for a five-day banking week is still under examination, it said.

The United Forum of Bank Unions and other unions representing public sector and regional rural bank employees have called for the strike over the two issues.

Government Says PLI Demand Has Been Addressed

The Finance Ministry said it took note of the concerns raised by the unions and held detailed discussions before deciding to put the PLI scheme on hold.

It described the move as fulfilling one of the unions’ two principal demands and said the government had also continued to introduce welfare measures for the banking workforce.

“Given that most concerns of the Unions have been substantially addressed, that the remaining demand continues to be examined,” the ministry said in its statement.

It urged employees to resolve the outstanding issue through dialogue and avoid action that could interrupt banking services.

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September 30 Adds To Concern Over Strike Timing

The government has raised particular concern about the timing of the proposed protest because September 30 marks the half-yearly closing of banks.

The Finance Ministry said the date is significant for activities including reconciliation, provisioning, treasury and market operations. A strike covering September 28 to 30, when combined with the preceding weekend, could lead to an effective five-day interruption of banking services.

The ministry said such a disruption could affect customers, businesses, government transactions and international banking operations.

It also recalled that the second and fourth Saturdays were declared public holidays for public sector banks in 2015, while other Saturdays remain available for customers to access banking services.

Indefinite Strike Also Proposed From October 26

The September 28-30 action is not the only strike announced by the unions.

According to the Finance Ministry, employees had already held a one-day strike on September 11. Despite several rounds of conciliation and the government's decision to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance, another three-day strike has been scheduled for September 28 to 30.

An indefinite strike has also been proposed from October 26 over the remaining demand for a five-day banking week.

The ministry said it had engaged with the unions through several rounds of conciliation, following the established practice of resolving differences through bilateral discussions.

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Government Highlights Impact On Banking Services

The Finance Ministry said banking services are relied upon by citizens and that maintaining continuity is important for the wider economy.

It also said public sector banks are on a “healthy and robust footing”, which it attributed to the sustained efforts of the government and contributions from bankers and bank management.

The ministry said further disruption could affect banks as well as their employees and customers.

“Strikes cause disruption in banking services that inconvenience the public, impact the business of the bank, and ultimately harm the interests of bank employees,” it said.

The government reiterated that it remains committed to the welfare of bank employees and said outstanding concerns should be addressed through constructive engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are public sector bank employees planning to strike?

Bank employees are planning a strike over two main demands: the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the implementation of a five-day banking week.

How has the government addressed the unions' demands?

The Finance Ministry has put the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in abeyance, addressing one key demand. The request for a five-day banking week is still under examination.

What specific concerns does the government have about the September 28-30 strike?

The government is concerned because September 30 marks the half-yearly closing of banks, a crucial date for financial operations. A strike could cause an effective five-day disruption to services.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Strike Bank Holidays FInance Ministry September 30 Bank Employees Strike Bank Unions Strike Bank Strike On September 30 September Bank Strike
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