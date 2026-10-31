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English NewsBusinessCentre Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption Till Dec 31 To Ease Textile Industry Costs

Centre Extends Cotton Import Duty Exemption Till Dec 31 To Ease Textile Industry Costs

The two-month extension is expected to benefit textile and garment manufacturers, particularly small and medium enterprises, by ensuring a more consistent supply of cotton.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre extends cotton import duty exemption until December 31, 2026.
  • Aims to reduce textile industry input costs, improve availability.
  • Finance Ministry notified extension, supporting manufacturers and SMEs.

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Centre has extended the customs duty exemption on cotton imports by two months till December 31, 2026, from the earlier deadline of October 31, to improve raw material availability and ease input costs for the domestic textile and apparel industry.
 


 The Union Ministry of Finance notified the extension through Notification No. 35/2026-Customs, dated October 30, amending an earlier notification issued on May 30, 2026.
 


 The notification was issued under Section 25(1) of the Customs Act, 1962, read with Section 124 of the Finance Act, 2021. The government said it had taken the decision after being "satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest".
 


 Under the amendment, the date "31st day of October, 2026" in the earlier notification has been replaced with "31st day of December, 2026", extending the exemption period by two months.
 


 The extension is expected to help reduce input costs across the textile and apparel industry and provide relief to manufacturers and consumers. It is also expected to improve cotton availability in the domestic market and support small and medium enterprises, which depend on the raw material for their operations.
 


 The extension is expected to improve the availability of cotton in the domestic market and ease input cost pressures across the textile and apparel value chain. It is likely to provide additional support to textile and garment manufacturers, particularly small and medium enterprises, by ensuring a more consistent supply of raw material for production.
 


 The measure is also intended to help manufacturers manage procurement costs while balancing the requirements of the textile industry with the interests of domestic cotton farmers.
 


 The amendment has been made to Notification No. 19/2026-Customs, dated May 30, 2026, published in the Gazette of India. The latest notification was issued by the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance through the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What exemption has the Centre extended?

The Centre has extended the customs duty exemption on cotton imports. This measure aims to improve raw material availability and ease input costs for the domestic textile and apparel industry.

Until when has the customs duty exemption on cotton imports been extended?

The exemption has been extended by two months, making the new deadline December 31, 2026. The previous deadline was October 31, 2026.

What is the primary reason for extending the customs duty exemption?

The extension is primarily to improve raw material availability and reduce input costs for the textile and apparel industry. It also aims to support small and medium enterprises.

Which government body issued the notification for this extension?

The Union Ministry of Finance, specifically the Department of Revenue under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, issued the notification.

Published at : 31 Oct 2026 08:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman FInance Ministry Textile Industry Cotton
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