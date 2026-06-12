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HomeBusinessMAGGI Under Scrutiny: Nestlé Rejects Infestation Claims, Says Tests Found No Contamination

MAGGI Under Scrutiny: Nestlé Rejects Infestation Claims, Says Tests Found No Contamination

Nestlé India rejected infestation claims involving MAGGI, citing tests that found no contamination. The response came after an FSSAI notice, with the company asserting full compliance and cooperation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nestlé rejected infestation claims, citing independent quality testing results.
  • FSSAI issued notice to Nestlé after consumer infestation complaint.
  • Nestlé shares fell; FSSAI demanded a detailed action report.

Nestlé India on Friday dismissed allegations circulating on social media about the alleged presence of infestation in MAGGI noodles, asserting that the claims originated from an unverified account and that independent testing had confirmed the product met all quality and safety standards.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said, "We categorically reject the allegations circulating on media basis an unverified account regarding the presence of infestation, allegedly on MAGGI noodles."

The company said it had not received the product sample from the complainant and was unable to establish contact with the individual, as the account in question was reportedly unreachable.

'We Remain Transparent With Authorities'

Nestlé India stated that it had submitted a detailed representation to the relevant authorities, including quality records of both batch and market samples, along with laboratory test reports.

"Nestlé India maintains stringent quality and food safety standards across its manufacturing operations. We remain fully transparent with the authorities and are confident that the facts and evidence will conclusively establish the truth of the matter," the spokesperson said.

The company added that it conducted quality checks on samples from the concerned batch and products available in the market. It also sent samples for testing to a laboratory accredited by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

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According to Nestlé India, the laboratory findings confirmed that the product complied with prescribed quality standards and showed no signs of infestation.

The company reiterated that it is fully cooperating with the authorities and remains confident in the safety, quality and integrity of its products.

Nestle Shares Fall After FSSAI Notice

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Nestlé India following a complaint alleging the presence of insects or larvae in a packet of Maggi noodles, according to an ANI report. The development has brought one of India's most popular instant noodle brands under regulatory scrutiny.

Also Read: Alleged Larvae In Maggi Packet: FSSAI Issues Notice To Nestlé, Shares Slide 3%

The food safety regulator has sought a detailed response from the company, including information on quality control procedures, supplier records and any corrective measures taken in response to the complaint.

The issue also weighed on investor sentiment, with shares of Nestlé India declining more than 3 per cent during Friday's trading session.

What Prompted the FSSAI Notice?

The regulatory action comes after complaints surfaced on social media, where consumers raised concerns about alleged contamination in packaged food products. Among the cases under review is a complaint claiming that insects or larvae were found inside a packet of Maggi noodles.

As part of its inquiry, FSSAI has directed Nestlé India to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR). The report is expected to include batch-wise quality testing records, details of suppliers, steps taken to identify and remove potentially affected products from the market, and measures implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent allegations made against MAGGI noodles?

Allegations have circulated on social media regarding the alleged presence of infestation in MAGGI noodles. These claims prompted regulatory scrutiny from the FSSAI.

How has Nestlé India responded to the infestation allegations?

Nestlé India has categorically rejected the allegations, stating they originated from an unverified account. The company conducted internal checks and external lab tests, confirming product quality and safety.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business News Maggi FSSAI Nestle India
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