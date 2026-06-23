Will India Buy Iranian Oil Again? US Move Opens Fresh Crude Supply Window

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US temporarily eased Iranian oil export restrictions for 60 days.

Waiver part of US-Iran negotiations, benefiting global supplies.

India eyes former supplier amid compliance, pricing challenges.

The United States has temporarily eased restrictions on Iranian crude oil exports, creating a potential pathway for Iranian barrels to return to global markets and, possibly, Indian refineries. While the move is only valid for 60 days, it has already sparked interest across the energy sector as traders, refiners and policymakers assess what it could mean for oil supplies, prices and India’s import strategy.

The development comes as Washington and Tehran advance negotiations linked to a broader peace framework in West Asia and efforts to ensure the smooth functioning of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

A Temporary Window for Iranian Oil

In a general licence issued on Monday, the US Treasury Department authorised transactions related to the production, sale, transport and delivery of Iranian-origin crude oil and petroleum products until 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on August 21, 2026, according to a report by Business Standard.

The sanctions relief is part of a broader understanding between the United States and Iran. Under the arrangement, Iran has committed to ensuring free transit through the Strait of Hormuz and allowing inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent linked the move directly to progress in ongoing negotiations.

“In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country,” Bessent said in a statement posted on X.

“As part of the framework, Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil,” he added.

The waiver also covers petroleum products, derivatives and associated services, including shipping and logistics linked to authorised transactions.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters

The decision comes at a crucial moment for global energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a substantial share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas trade. Concerns over disruptions in the waterway have been among the biggest drivers of volatility in oil markets since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict.

A sustained increase in Iranian exports could help improve supply availability and ease concerns around shortages, freight disruptions and elevated insurance costs that have weighed on energy markets for months.

The prospect of a lasting peace arrangement and smoother movement through the Strait has also improved sentiment among energy traders and refiners worldwide.

India Watches a Familiar Supplier

For India, the development is significant because Iran was once one of the country’s most important crude oil suppliers.

Before US sanctions were reimposed, Iranian crude accounted for a meaningful share of India’s import basket. According to DGCIS data cited by The Indian Express, India imported 22.1 million tonnes of crude oil from Iran in 2009-10, accounting for 14.4 per cent of total crude imports that year.

After sanctions were eased under the Iran nuclear deal, purchases rose again. India imported 27.1 million tonnes of Iranian oil in 2016-17, making Iran the country’s third-largest crude supplier after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

That relationship came to a halt in 2019 when the first Donald Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions. Once a waiver granted to major buyers expired, Indian refiners stopped importing Iranian crude.

India briefly resumed purchases earlier this year under a short-term US waiver. The data revealed that around 530,000 tonnes of Iranian crude were imported in April before the exemption expired and purchases halted once again.

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Could Iranian Oil Return Quickly?

Industry experts believe the answer depends less on refinery capability and more on sanctions compliance.

“Following the strikes on Russian refinery infrastructure, coupled with subdued crude import demand from China, more Russian barrels have become available for India. As a result, we are seeing the highest-ever Russian crude imports into India this month,” said Nikhil Dubey, Senior Refining Analyst at Kpler.

Dubey noted that future Russian crude flows could face additional compliance requirements after waivers linked to Russian barrels expired on May 17.

“On the Iranian energy flow front, one of the key points being discussed as part of a broader peace framework is potential sanctions relief on Iranian energy exports. If that happens, Iranian barrels could return to India relatively quickly. India had historically been a regular buyer of Iranian crude before sanctions were imposed, so there is no question around refinery compatibility or technical fit,” he said.

“The only real hurdle is sanctions compliance. Once sanctions are eased, we could see Iranian crude flows resume to India fairly quickly, especially given the existing trade history between the two countries,” Dubey added.

Refiners Assess the Fine Print

The immediate question for Indian refiners is not whether they can process Iranian crude, but whether they can buy it without creating legal, financial or compliance risks.

The Indian Express reported that the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has approached international oil companies, trading houses and Indian refiners regarding a potential resumption of commercial ties.

Trading teams are now evaluating the techno-commercial feasibility of lifting Iranian cargoes under the US-Iran arrangement.

That includes assessing whether payments can be routed smoothly, whether shipping and insurance services are available, and whether the landed cost of Iranian crude is attractive enough compared with competing supplies.

The latest waiver could help address one of the biggest hurdles. The licence permits payments for authorised Iranian oil purchases in US dollar-denominated funds, potentially easing concerns around settlement mechanisms.

Even so, refiners are expected to seek guidance from banks, insurers and compliance teams before committing to purchases.

A New Option in India’s Crude Basket

India’s crude sourcing strategy has become increasingly flexible since the Russia-Ukraine conflict reshaped global energy trade.

Refiners have expanded purchases of discounted Russian crude while balancing imports from West Asia and other suppliers based on pricing, freight economics and refinery compatibility.

Iran’s possible return introduces another option into that equation.

If Iranian crude is available at competitive discounts and with workable payment and shipping arrangements, refiners could consider spot purchases during the waiver period.

If pricing is less attractive, refiners may continue to favour established suppliers such as Russia, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Even the prospect of Iranian barrels returning could strengthen India’s negotiating position with existing suppliers by increasing sourcing flexibility.

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Can Iranian Oil Lower Fuel Prices?

Not immediately.

A return of Iranian crude does not automatically translate into lower petrol and diesel prices in India.

Domestic fuel prices are influenced by a range of factors, including international crude benchmarks, taxes, refining margins, exchange rates and pricing decisions by oil marketing companies.

However, if additional Iranian supplies help cool global oil prices and improve overall market balance, the broader fuel-cost environment could become more favourable for large importing countries such as India.

For Tehran, India remains a natural market. Indian refiners are familiar with Iranian grades, and the two countries share a long history of energy trade.

For India, the appeal is equally clear. Iranian crude is geographically closer than several competing supplies, compatible with domestic refinery configurations and capable of improving supply diversification.

But the return of Iranian oil is far from guaranteed.

For now, the 60-day waiver represents a limited opportunity rather than a full-fledged comeback. Whether it evolves into a longer-term shift in global oil flows will depend on the success of US-Iran negotiations, the future of sanctions relief and the willingness of refiners, banks and insurers to re-engage.