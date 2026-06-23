CRED, WhatsApp, And A $900 Million Deal: Why Meta Is Doubling Down On India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta invests $900M in CRED; Kunal Shah leads WhatsApp.

The $4.5B investment strengthens Meta's India fintech presence.

CRED to use new capital for growth, product expansion.

Meta Platforms will invest $900 million in the Indian fintech startup CRED at a $4.5 billion valuation, while appointing CRED founder Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp globally, marking one of the company's biggest strategic moves in India.

The investment values the Bengaluru-based company at $4.5 billion and further strengthens Meta's presence in India, its largest market for WhatsApp with more than 500 million users. The development also signals Meta's growing focus on financial services, payments and digital commerce in the country.

Meta's planned investment is expected to be split equally between primary and secondary capital, according to people familiar with the matter, as cited by Moneycontrol. Around $450 million will be infused into CRED as fresh capital, while the remaining amount will be used to acquire shares from existing investors and shareholders.

Investment Structure May Increase Meta's Stake

At a pre-money valuation of $4 billion, Meta's $900 million investment would translate into a stake of at least 20 per cent in CRED.

However, because nearly half of the investment is expected to be used to purchase existing shares, often at discounts of at least 30 per cent to the company's valuation, Meta could ultimately secure a stake larger than 20 per cent.

The transaction gives Meta a minority stake in the Bengaluru-based fintech company. CRED said the deal does not provide Meta with access to customer data.

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Kunal Shah To Take Over WhatsApp Leadership

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp for seven years, will move to a new role within the company.

Kunal Shah, who founded CRED in 2018, confirmed that he would take over as the global head of WhatsApp.

India remains WhatsApp's largest market with more than 500 million users. The messaging platform has increasingly expanded beyond communication services into digital payments and business solutions across the country.

CRED's Growth Journey Since 2018

Founded in 2018, CRED operates a members-only platform for consumers with strong credit profiles. The company offers products across payments, lending, insurance, wealth management and lifestyle services.

The platform rewards users for paying and managing credit card bills while targeting affluent and creditworthy consumers.

According to the company, CRED now processes more than 40 per cent of India's credit card bill payments. It also manages lending assets worth over 240 billion rupees, or about $2.5 billion, for partner financial institutions.

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Fresh Capital To Support Expansion

CRED said it serves 17 million members every month and plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate growth across its businesses.

The company said the funding will help strengthen leadership teams, improve institutional capabilities and support expansion into additional product categories.

Miten Sampat, who has overseen strategy and finance at CRED since 2020, has been appointed interim chief executive officer.

Meta has previously made major investments in India, including its stake in Reliance Industries' digital arm Jio Platforms, which filed draft papers for an initial public offering last week.