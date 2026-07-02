‘I Could Never Have Become CEO In India’: Why Indra Nooyi Believes This

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indra Nooyi credited US meritocracy for her CEO success.

She contrasted India's 'chaos' with China's 'orderliness' and progress.

Nooyi emphasized strategic India-US ties, advocating mutual understanding.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a recent interview in which she reflected on leadership, meritocracy, democracy and the contrasting strengths of India, China and the United States.

Her comments, particularly on why she believes she could not have become a CEO anywhere other than the US, have triggered sharply divided reactions on social media, with many agreeing with her observations while others accused her of making sweeping generalisations.

'America's Meritocracy Made My Career Possible'

Speaking with Condoleezza Rice, Director, Hoover Institution, Nooyi credited the American system for creating opportunities based on merit, saying it enabled her rise to the top of one of the world's largest multinational companies.

“I could never have become CEO in any other country in the world, including in India… It’s because the system here in America is a meritocratic system. It’s because the mentors here don’t care if you’re male or female… they just want the best brains to rise to the top," she said.

"I could never have become CEO in any other country in the world, including in India..It's because the system here in America is a meritocratic system," says ex-Pepsi CEO Indira Nooyi pic.twitter.com/nOVN71lMry — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 2, 2026

The remarks quickly became one of the most discussed parts of the interview, prompting conversations around workplace culture, leadership opportunities and meritocracy.

India's 'Chaos' Versus China's Order

Nooyi also compared her experiences of India and China, describing each country's strengths through a different lens.

According to her, China often feels easier for visitors because of its orderliness and homogeneity. India, on the other hand, derives its appeal from its unpredictability.

“India is going to be impossible if you like clean, orderly living. The beauty of India is in its chaos. If you like chaos, you go back. Then India is a drug…" she remarked.

She also reflected on China's economic rise, saying she respects the country's ability to transform itself into a global power through centralised decision-making.

“India is still struggling to be a world power because democracy rules and progress is slow. But I am glad it is a democracy," she added.

Also Read: LPG, Petrol, Diesel Prices Changed From July 1: Check What's Cheaper, Costlier, And Unchanged

Comments on India-US Relations

The former PepsiCo chief also spoke about the strategic importance of the India-US relationship, urging leaders from both countries to better understand each other's perspectives.

“I just hope whoever leads America walks a mile in the shoes of the leader of India and vice-versa. You have to understand each other's point of view as opposed to immediately getting hurt. This is a very important relationship for both sides,” she said.

Ex-Pepsi CEO on India-US tensions:



I just hope whoever leads America walks a mile in the shoes of the leader of India and vice-versa. You have to understand each other's point of view as opposed to immediately getting hurt. This is a very important relationship for both sides. pic.twitter.com/sURJcWRHDw — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 2, 2026

She further described India as an increasingly important strategic partner for the US amid geopolitical competition with China.

“India has become a very pivotal country for America as long as we remain in geopolitical race with China. Given the bad neighbourhood India is in, it is critically important that the United States protect India,” Nooyi said.

Social Media Divided Over Her Views

The interview quickly gained traction online, drawing contrasting responses from social media users.

Some users backed Nooyi's observations, arguing that India should be more receptive to constructive criticism.

“Very first thing we Indians should start doing is taking Constructive Criticism. What she said is all true," one user wrote.

Another commenter praised the American ecosystem, saying, “If you have hardcore work ethic, and you build smth useful, you have a good shot of winning the long game."

Several others described her remarks as an honest assessment of meritocracy, innovation and governance.

Critics Push Back

Not everyone agreed with Nooyi's views.

Some users questioned whether the US could be described as more progressive for women, pointing out that the country has never elected a woman president.

Others argued that India's challenges extend beyond what Nooyi described.

“As somebody who loves the chaos and diversity of India, I refuse to believe that is what makes it unliveable. It is the pollution, cruelty on the streets and trash everywhere that makes it difficult," one user commented.

Another criticised her remarks, writing, “Well, it's better to see cows than to see drugies in US and people shooting outside schools. Indira Nooyi ji, open your eyes n see!!"

Others echoed concerns over cleanliness, with one user saying, “It’s a bitter truth that we are not a clean society or nation at all... We have to accept this."

A Conversation That Goes Beyond One Interview

The discussion has since evolved beyond Nooyi's individual comments into a broader debate about meritocracy, governance, infrastructure, democracy and the opportunities available to professionals in different countries.

While some see her observations as uncomfortable but necessary truths, others believe they oversimplify India's complexities and overlook its strengths.

The interview has nevertheless reignited conversations around leadership, opportunity and national identity, ensuring that Nooyi's remarks continue to resonate well beyond the original discussion.