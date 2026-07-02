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English NewsBusinessEPFO Services Down For A Week: Claims, E-Passbook, And UAN Access Still Hit

EPFO Services Down For A Week: Claims, E-Passbook, And UAN Access Still Hit

The EPFO portal remained unavailable even after its scheduled system migration window ended, extending the disruption to nearly a week.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EPFO portal inaccessible despite scheduled upgrade timeline ending.
  • Planned system migration aimed for enhanced service and efficiency.
  • Members report services unavailable, demanding updated restoration timeline.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal continued to remain inaccessible on Thursday, even after the end of its scheduled system migration window, leaving members unable to access several online services and prompting users to seek an official update on when normal operations would resume.

The retirement fund body had earlier announced that it would temporarily suspend several digital services between June 26 and July 1 to undertake a planned database consolidation and software upgrade aimed at improving the speed, efficiency and security of its claims processing system.

Planned Upgrade Extended Beyond Announced Timeline

In an official notice and a post on X, EPFO earlirer said the maintenance exercise was being carried out to "enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency, and provide a better user experience".

According to the announcement, the submission and processing of claims through the portal would remain unavailable from 12 am on June 26 until 11:59 pm on July 1, with services expected to resume from 12 am on July 2.

However, the "Scheduled System Migration & Temporary Service Unavailability" message continued to be displayed on the EPFO website on Thursday morning, even after the announced restoration time had passed.

EPFO had earlier stated that new claim submissions and claim processing would remain unavailable during the migration period, while claims submitted before the maintenance window would be processed once services resumed. Members requiring assistance were advised to contact the EPFO helpline at 14470.

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Several Online Services Continue to Be Affected

With the portal remaining inaccessible, members and employers have been unable to use a range of digital services available through the Member Interface and Employer Interface.

These include filing fresh EPF claims, checking claim status, accessing e-passbooks, filing Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR), linking Universal Account Numbers (UANs) for new employees and several other online facilities.

The organisation had said the technology upgrade was intended to deliver faster, more reliable and more secure services once completed.

Users Express Frustration Over Continued Downtime

As the outage stretched beyond the announced timeline, several users took to X to question the delay and seek clarity from EPFO.

Industry body FITE Maharashtra questioned why a planned database upgrade for a major public service portal required nearly a week of downtime despite India's expertise in building and managing large-scale digital infrastructure.

In a post on X, the organisation said modern technology upgrades are generally designed to minimise service disruptions through phased deployments and failover systems, adding that citizens deserve a clearer technical explanation and a transparent timeline when maintenance extends beyond schedule.

Several individual users also reported that they were still unable to access services such as passbooks and claim status after the expected restoration time.

One user wrote that the scheduled maintenance period had already ended but the portal remained inaccessible, urging EPFO to explain the reason for the delay and provide an updated timeline for restoration.

Another user criticised the continued extension of the maintenance period, while a separate post highlighted that passbook and claim status services remained unavailable even hours after the portal was expected to be back online.

EPFO has not yet issued a fresh public update explaining the continued unavailability of services beyond the originally announced maintenance window.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the EPFO portal unavailable?

The EPFO portal was temporarily suspended for a planned database consolidation and software upgrade. This aimed to improve the speed, efficiency, and security of its claims processing system.

When was the EPFO portal expected to be operational again?

Services were expected to resume from 12 am on July 2, after being unavailable from June 26 to July 1 for scheduled maintenance. However, the portal remained inaccessible beyond this time.

What services are affected by the EPFO portal's downtime?

Users cannot file fresh EPF claims, check claim status, access e-passbooks, or file ECR. Linking UANs for new employees and other online facilities are also unavailable.

Has EPFO issued an update regarding the extended portal downtime?

No, EPFO has not yet issued a fresh public update explaining the continued unavailability of services beyond the originally announced maintenance window.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Netizens EPFO PF Claims Epfo Claims EPFO Portal Down EPFO Down
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