With the temporary relaxation on pilot rest norms ending today, February 10, IndiGo has reinforced its pilot availability in a bid to prevent a repeat of the operational crisis that rattled the airline in December.

Government officials, cited by Hindustan Times, believe the steps taken by the country’s largest airline by market share will help limit disruptions as full compliance with Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules resumes.

Why February 10 Matters

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier granted IndiGo temporary exemptions on December 6, allowing the airline to operate outside night-duty restrictions until February 10. The relief followed a severe operational breakdown in December when the carrier cancelled more than 5,000 flights after breaching FDTL norms.

The fallout was significant. Regulators imposed a record penalty of Rs 22.2 crore and initiated accountability proceedings against senior leadership. The episode exposed vulnerabilities in crew planning and raised concerns about fatigue management and regulatory compliance.

With the temporary relaxation now ending, the focus has shifted to whether IndiGo is adequately prepared to operate under stricter scheduling norms.

What Has Changed Since December?

According to people aware of the matter, the airline has increased its crew buffer, surplus pilot capacity beyond what is strictly required to operate scheduled flights, from zero in December to around 3 per cent in February, reported The Financial Express.

In addition, standby crew levels have been raised to at least 15 per cent. Standby pilots serve as backups in case of last-minute absences, weather disruptions or unforeseen scheduling gaps.

Another key metric, the pilot-to-aircraft ratio, has also improved. Officials said operational planning has moved towards seven crew sets per aircraft. The February roster reflects approximately 7.2 crew sets per aircraft, compared with 7.1 in January.

In December, when flight disruptions peaked, the airline reportedly operated with fewer than six crew sets per aircraft.

The Numbers Behind the Planning

The February roster is based on roughly 1,862 daily flights and an average block time of 3.99 hours per trip day, the media organisation reported, citing an official source.

Government data shared on December 8, 2025, showed IndiGo had 5,085 pilots for a fleet of around 350 active aircraft.

Officials also told the publication that a review of IndiGo’s operations conducted on February 6 found the airline "on track," though specific corrective measures were not publicly detailed.

"We are expecting minimal flight disruptions due to FDTL violations," the report said citing a senior official.

Can the Measures Hold?

While government officials are optimistic, aviation experts remain cautious. Industry observers note that operational resilience in aviation depends not only on numbers but also on effective rostering, real-time adjustments and continued hiring to offset attrition.

IndiGo has reportedly expanded its reserve pilot pool and maintained a steady recruitment pipeline to counter attrition, further strengthening its preparedness.

What This Means for Passengers

For travellers, today's transition will serve as a real-world stress test. If the airline’s revised staffing ratios and buffer levels function as planned, the likelihood of widespread cancellations similar to December’s disruption may reduce.

However, the ultimate measure of success will only become clear once full compliance with FDTL norms is operationally tested.

After a turbulent end to 2025, IndiGo appears determined to stabilise operations. Whether the strengthened buffers and revised crew ratios are sufficient will soon be visible in departure boards across the country.