The global oil market is on high alert following the closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait by Iran amid escalating military actions between the US, Israel, and Iran. Investors are closely monitoring crude oil prices as tensions in West Asia intensify.

US-Israel Strike And Rising Middle East Tensions

On February 28, the United States and Israel jointly launched strikes on multiple Iranian locations. Iranian state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the attacks. This development has further heightened the already tense situation in West Asia, creating uncertainty in the region.

According to market analysts, these developments directly impact oil-importing nations such as India, raising concerns over crude oil supply and pricing.

Iran Shuts Hormuz Strait

Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran announced the closure of the Hormuz Strait, a key maritime route for global oil shipments. Experts warn that this could trigger a sharp rise in crude oil prices. Approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil passes through this narrow channel, meaning any disruption could significantly reduce supply and push prices higher.

Crude Oil Prices React To Supply Risks

Crude oil markets have already reacted sharply to these developments. Bloomberg reports that retail trading products tracking West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reached $75.33 per barrel, a roughly 12% increase from Friday’s closing rate. Analysts suggest prices could climb further, potentially reaching $76–$81 per barrel if supply disruptions continue.

Strategic Importance Of The Hormuz Strait

The Hormuz Strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, forming a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments. Countries like Qatar, the world’s largest LPG exporter, rely heavily on this route for exporting almost all of their liquefied petroleum gas. Any closure in the strait can have immediate repercussions on global oil markets, causing volatility and uncertainty.

With Iran closing the Hormuz Strait and tensions with Israel escalating, the global oil market faces potential turbulence. Investors and oil-importing nations like India are keeping a close watch, as any prolonged disruption could lead to significant increases in crude oil prices.