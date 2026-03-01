Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cruid Oil Price Today: Hormuz Strait Closure Raises Fears Of Global Oil Price Surge Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

Iran closes Hormuz Strait amid rising Iran-Israel tensions. Experts warn crude oil prices could surge, affecting global markets and oil-importing countries like India.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 Mar 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The global oil market is on high alert following the closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait by Iran amid escalating military actions between the US, Israel, and Iran. Investors are closely monitoring crude oil prices as tensions in West Asia intensify.

ALSO READ: Mob Attacks US Consulate In Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions Over Iran

US-Israel Strike And Rising Middle East Tensions

On February 28, the United States and Israel jointly launched strikes on multiple Iranian locations. Iranian state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the attacks. This development has further heightened the already tense situation in West Asia, creating uncertainty in the region.

According to market analysts, these developments directly impact oil-importing nations such as India, raising concerns over crude oil supply and pricing.

Iran Shuts Hormuz Strait

Amid the ongoing conflict, Iran announced the closure of the Hormuz Strait, a key maritime route for global oil shipments. Experts warn that this could trigger a sharp rise in crude oil prices. Approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil passes through this narrow channel, meaning any disruption could significantly reduce supply and push prices higher.

Crude Oil Prices React To Supply Risks

Crude oil markets have already reacted sharply to these developments. Bloomberg reports that retail trading products tracking West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reached $75.33 per barrel, a roughly 12% increase from Friday’s closing rate. Analysts suggest prices could climb further, potentially reaching $76–$81 per barrel if supply disruptions continue.

Strategic Importance Of The Hormuz Strait

The Hormuz Strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, forming a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments. Countries like Qatar, the world’s largest LPG exporter, rely heavily on this route for exporting almost all of their liquefied petroleum gas. Any closure in the strait can have immediate repercussions on global oil markets, causing volatility and uncertainty.

With Iran closing the Hormuz Strait and tensions with Israel escalating, the global oil market faces potential turbulence. Investors and oil-importing nations like India are keeping a close watch, as any prolonged disruption could lead to significant increases in crude oil prices.

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the global oil market on high alert?

The global oil market is on high alert due to Iran's closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait amid escalating military actions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

What is the significance of the Hormuz Strait?

The Hormuz Strait is a crucial maritime route, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Approximately 20% of the world's crude oil passes through this channel.

How have crude oil prices reacted to the recent events?

Crude oil markets have reacted sharply, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude reaching $75.33 per barrel, a roughly 12% increase. Prices may continue to climb if supply disruptions persist.

What was the impact of the US-Israel strike on Iran?

On February 28, the US and Israel jointly launched strikes on Iranian locations. Iranian state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during these attacks.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Mar 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Crude Oil Prices Iran Israel Conflict US Iran War LIVE Updates Hormuz Strait Dubai News Live Updates
Embed widget