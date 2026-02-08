Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 8th Central Pay Commission is generating fresh expectations among central government employees and pensioners in India, with some representative bodies urging a high fitment factor that could substantially raise basic salaries. One proposal suggests a fitment factor as high as 3.15-3.25, which, if accepted, might lift minimum basic pay to around Rs 56,000-Rs 58,500 from the current Rs 18,000 level under the 7th Pay Commission. These demands are part of ongoing consultations ahead of final recommendations on salary revision, allowances and pension adjustments under the new pay structure.

Fitment Factor Debate & Proposed Salary Jumps

The fitment factor is a key multiplier that converts existing basic pay into revised basic pay under a new Pay Commission, directly influencing take-home earnings. Representatives of central government employee organisations, such as the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), have urged a graded fitment factor ranging from 3.0 to 3.25, depending on the pay level, along with a 5% annual increment proposal. If a factor of around 3.15 is finally adopted, it could more than triple the current minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 to approximately Rs 56,000 or more for entry-level staff. Such a jump would significantly uplift pay for both lower and mid-level employees, though the ultimate decision rests with the 8th Pay Commission and the government.

Alongside the fitment factor debate, unions have been pushing for allowances and pension increases to accompany the basic pay overhaul. While the structure of dearness allowance, house rent allowance and other components under the new commission is still under negotiation, the fitment factor remains central to how attractive the final salary revision will be.

Process, Timeline & Expectations

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission were approved by the Union Cabinet in 2025, and consultations with employee representatives are underway, including formal meetings scheduled later in February. Once the commission receives input on fitment factors, allowances, and other demands, it will prepare its recommendations for government approval. The final salary revision, if implemented, could be made retrospective from January 2026, potentially leading to arrears for intervening months.

Central government employees and pensioners are watching the process closely, as the fitment factor decision will be pivotal in determining whether the 8th Pay Commission delivers the substantial income increase many have been anticipating.

