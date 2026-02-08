Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Big Pay Hike Likely If Higher Fitment Factor Is Approved-All You Need To Know

8th Pay Commission: Big Pay Hike Likely If Higher Fitment Factor Is Approved-All You Need To Know

The Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission were approved by Centre in 2025, and consultations with employee representatives are underway, including formal meetings scheduled later in February.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 8th Central Pay Commission is generating fresh expectations among central government employees and pensioners in India, with some representative bodies urging a high fitment factor that could substantially raise basic salaries. One proposal suggests a fitment factor as high as 3.15-3.25, which, if accepted, might lift minimum basic pay to around Rs 56,000-Rs 58,500 from the current Rs 18,000 level under the 7th Pay Commission. These demands are part of ongoing consultations ahead of final recommendations on salary revision, allowances and pension adjustments under the new pay structure.

Fitment Factor Debate & Proposed Salary Jumps

The fitment factor is a key multiplier that converts existing basic pay into revised basic pay under a new Pay Commission, directly influencing take-home earnings. Representatives of central government employee organisations, such as the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO), have urged a graded fitment factor ranging from 3.0 to 3.25, depending on the pay level, along with a 5% annual increment proposal. If a factor of around 3.15 is finally adopted, it could more than triple the current minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 to approximately Rs 56,000 or more for entry-level staff. Such a jump would significantly uplift pay for both lower and mid-level employees, though the ultimate decision rests with the 8th Pay Commission and the government.

Alongside the fitment factor debate, unions have been pushing for allowances and pension increases to accompany the basic pay overhaul. While the structure of dearness allowance, house rent allowance and other components under the new commission is still under negotiation, the fitment factor remains central to how attractive the final salary revision will be.

Process, Timeline & Expectations

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission were approved by the Union Cabinet in 2025, and consultations with employee representatives are underway, including formal meetings scheduled later in February. Once the commission receives input on fitment factors, allowances, and other demands, it will prepare its recommendations for government approval. The final salary revision, if implemented, could be made retrospective from January 2026, potentially leading to arrears for intervening months.

Central government employees and pensioners are watching the process closely, as the fitment factor decision will be pivotal in determining whether the 8th Pay Commission delivers the substantial income increase many have been anticipating.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 08:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Is Snatching Your Child’s Phone A Sin?’: Father Of Three Ghaziabad Sisters Who Died By Suicide | WATCH
'Is Snatching Your Child’s Phone A Sin?’: Father Of Three Ghaziabad Sisters Who Died By Suicide | WATCH
World
Dragon Pushes Back: China Dismisses US Claim of Secret Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash
Dragon Pushes Back: China Dismisses US Claim of Secret Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash
News
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
News
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal
Delhi Pothole Death: Delhi Jal Board Employee Yogesh in Custody Amid Probe
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: “Our Work is for Values, Not Publicity” at 100-Year Celebration
Delhi One-Year Review: Nitin Naveen Applauds Reforms, Modi’s Vision, and Public Health Initiatives
HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Police Lathi-Charge Mourning Mob in Darbhanga After 6-Year-Old’s Horrific Rape-Murder Sparks Riots
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget