India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First direct freight train reached Nepal from Kolkata Port.

This operationalises revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol for direct movement.

The new rail link reduces transit time, boosting trade efficiency.

In a major milestone for India-Nepal rail connectivity, the first direct commercial container freight train carrying a consignment of canola has completed its journey from Kolkata Port to the Biratnagar Customs Yard in Nepal.

According to an official release, the train comprised 40 wagons and marks the operationalisation of the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol, paving the way for direct cross-border freight movement.

Direct Rail Movement Without Border Transhipment

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said the train operated seamlessly under the revised transit framework, allowing bulk cargo to move directly from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar without transhipment at the border.

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India's first-ever direct commercial container freight train reached Nepal, marking a new chapter in rail-based… pic.twitter.com/oI54awEnzv — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 28, 2026

"This is expected to significantly reduce transit time, logistics costs and cargo handling while improving trade efficiency between the two neighbouring countries. The achievement builds upon the broad-gauge rail link between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal) inaugurated in June 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Prime Minister of Nepal. Following the signing of the revised Letter of Exchange (LoE) in November 2025, direct commercial rail movement to Nepal has now become a reality," Sharma said.

Boost To Bilateral Trade

Sharma said the development underscores the growing role of the Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade.

"The initiative is expected to boost bilateral commerce, improve logistics efficiency and further reinforce India's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through modern railway infrastructure. Building on this historic achievement, NFR will continue to strengthen cross-border rail connectivity, enhance freight logistics and support the growing trade and economic partnership between India and Nepal through efficient, reliable and customer-focused railway services," he said.

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