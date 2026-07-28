India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessIndia-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata

India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata

Sharma said the development underscores the growing role of the Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • First direct freight train reached Nepal from Kolkata Port.
  • This operationalises revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol for direct movement.
  • The new rail link reduces transit time, boosting trade efficiency.

In a major milestone for India-Nepal rail connectivity, the first direct commercial container freight train carrying a consignment of canola has completed its journey from Kolkata Port to the Biratnagar Customs Yard in Nepal.

According to an official release, the train comprised 40 wagons and marks the operationalisation of the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol, paving the way for direct cross-border freight movement.

Direct Rail Movement Without Border Transhipment

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said the train operated seamlessly under the revised transit framework, allowing bulk cargo to move directly from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar without transhipment at the border.

ALSO READ: Missed Form 16? You Can Still File Your Income Tax Return - Here's How

"This is expected to significantly reduce transit time, logistics costs and cargo handling while improving trade efficiency between the two neighbouring countries. The achievement builds upon the broad-gauge rail link between Jogbani (India) and Biratnagar (Nepal) inaugurated in June 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Prime Minister of Nepal. Following the signing of the revised Letter of Exchange (LoE) in November 2025, direct commercial rail movement to Nepal has now become a reality," Sharma said.

Boost To Bilateral Trade

Sharma said the development underscores the growing role of the Northeast Frontier Railway in strengthening international rail connectivity and facilitating seamless cross-border trade.

"The initiative is expected to boost bilateral commerce, improve logistics efficiency and further reinforce India's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity through modern railway infrastructure. Building on this historic achievement, NFR will continue to strengthen cross-border rail connectivity, enhance freight logistics and support the growing trade and economic partnership between India and Nepal through efficient, reliable and customer-focused railway services," he said.

ALSO READ: Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Falls 87 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the recent freight train journey between India and Nepal?

It marks the operationalisation of the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol, enabling direct cross-border freight movement. This was the first direct commercial container freight train to complete the journey.

What are the benefits of direct rail movement between India and Nepal?

It significantly reduces transit time, logistics costs, and cargo handling. This improves overall trade efficiency between the two neighboring countries.

How does the new direct rail service operate?

The train operates under a revised transit framework, allowing bulk cargo to move directly from Kolkata Port to Biratnagar without transhipment at the border.

What enabled this direct commercial rail movement?

The direct commercial rail movement became a reality after the operationalisation of the revised India-Nepal Rail Transit Protocol and the signing of a revised Letter of Exchange (LoE).

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Northeast Frontier Railway INDIA India Nepal First Direct Freight Train
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata
India-Nepal Rail Milestone: First Direct Freight Train Reaches Biratnagar From Kolkata
Business
Missed Form 16? You Can Still File Your Income Tax Return - Here's How
Missed Form 16? You Can Still File Your Income Tax Return - Here's How
Business
Quote Of The Day | Indra Nooyi Explains Why Optimism Is The Wind Behind Success
Quote Of The Day | Indra Nooyi Explains Why Optimism Is The Wind Behind Success
Business
Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Falls 87 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Dalal Street Ends In Red As Sensex Falls 87 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Advertisement

Videos

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Chandigarh Tragedy: Punjab University PhD Scholar Dies After Electric Shock Near Girls Hostel
Political Spotlight: Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Grand Odisha Welcome After Exit, Opposition Raises Questions
Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Targeting Gen Z Women
UP Politics: Akhilesh Keeps Congress Guessing as Alliance Talks Stall Ahead of Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget