No, Form 16 is not mandatory for filing an ITR. You can compile the required information using salary slips, bank statements, and other financial records.
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Missed Form 16? You Can Still File Your Income Tax Return - Here's How
Employees who changed jobs during FY 2025-26 should include salary received from every employer.
- Taxpayers can file ITR without Form 16 by deadline.
- Use salary slips, bank statements, and Form 26AS.
- Calculate income, claim deductions, and verify TDS details.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Form 16 mandatory for filing my income tax return?
What documents are essential for filing ITR if I don't have Form 16?
You should have month-wise salary slips, bank statements showing salary credits, Form 26AS, AIS, interest certificates, and proof of deductions and exemptions.
What should I do if the TDS in my salary slip doesn't match Form 26AS?
Do not claim the credit until the discrepancy is resolved. Only your employer can rectify such errors by revising their TDS return.
Why is it important to e-verify my Income Tax Return?
E-verification is crucial because an ITR that is not verified is considered invalid, even if successfully uploaded. Ensure you complete it by July 31.
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