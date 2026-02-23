Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIDFC First Bank Fraud: RBI Says Banking System Remains Strong, No Stability Threat

IDFC First Bank Fraud: RBI Says Banking System Remains Strong, No Stability Threat

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the regulator is closely monitoring the situation but there is no broader threat to financial stability.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said there is no systemic risk to the banking system and stressed that the Central Bank does not comment on individual banks or regulated entities, as IDFC First Bank revealed the Rs 590-crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch.

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of the RBI’s central board of directors in the national capital, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the regulator is closely monitoring the situation but there is no broader threat to financial stability.

Responding to a question by IANS on reports related to a Rs 590-crore fraud at IDFC First Bank, Malhotra said the central bank remains vigilant.

“We do not comment on any individual bank or regulated entity. We are watching the developments, and there is no systemic kind of issue over here,” he said.

The briefing was held after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the RBI board.

The governor said India’s banking system is on strong footing, supported by comfortable capital and liquidity levels.

Banks currently have a capital adequacy ratio of around 17 per cent, which he described as robust.

He added that even if no fresh capital is infused over the next five years, banks would still be able to meet their capital requirements adequately.

Meanwhile, in an exchange filing last week, the bank said the matter is confined to a set of Haryana government‑linked accounts at the Chandigarh branch, adding that it has informed regulators and filed a police complaint. The bank also suspended four officials pending investigation.

Following the development, stock of the private player hit 20 per cent lower circuit in the early trade on Monday.

During the intra-day session, the stock fell to Rs 66.85, down 20 per cent. The shares opened 10 per cent lower and later extended their losses.

However, it recovered later and around 1:48 pm, the share was trading at Rs 70.40 apiece, down 15.70 per cent on the day.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a systemic risk to India's banking system?

No, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated there is no systemic risk to the banking system. The sector is on strong footing with comfortable capital and liquidity levels.

What is the RBI's stance on the IDFC First Bank fraud?

The RBI is closely monitoring the situation but does not comment on individual banks or regulated entities. They confirmed no broader threat to financial stability.

What is the capital adequacy ratio of Indian banks?

Indian banks currently have a capital adequacy ratio of around 17 percent. This is considered robust and sufficient for future capital requirements.

What did IDFC First Bank say about the fraud?

IDFC First Bank stated the fraud is confined to Haryana government-linked accounts at their Chandigarh branch. They have informed regulators and filed a police complaint.

Published at : 23 Feb 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
RBI Sanjay Malhotra Idfc First Bank Fraud Idfc Bank Fraud
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IDFC First Bank Fraud: RBI Says Banking System Remains Strong, No Stability Threat
IDFC First Bank Fraud: RBI Says Banking System Remains Strong, No Stability Threat
Business
Trump 15% Tariff On Imports: How It Impacts India’s Exports And The US-India Trade Deal
Trump’s 15% Tariff Shock: Is India The Surprise Winner In The New US Trade Reset?
Business
Dalal Street Closes Monday Session Firmly, Sensex About 500 Points Up, Nifty Over 25,700
Dalal Street Closes Monday Session Firmly, Sensex About 500 Points Up, Nifty Over 25,700
Business
Experts Predicting Bitcoin (BTC) To Hit New Highs, While MUTM Token Can Go 10x First
Experts Predicting Bitcoin (BTC) To Hit New Highs, While MUTM Token Can Go 10x First
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget