The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved significant changes to provident fund withdrawal rules, offering greater flexibility to subscribers accessing their retirement savings. The changes include reducing the mandatory minimum balance requirement from 25% to 10% and introducing a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) that will allow retirees to receive their accumulated PF savings in instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPFO's apex decision-making body, has approved the proposal to introduce the new withdrawal facility. The changes are aimed at providing financial flexibility to employees while ensuring that their retirement savings continue to earn interest.

EPFO Reduces Minimum PF Balance Requirement To 10%

Under the revised arrangement, EPF subscribers will need to retain only 10% of their accumulated provident fund balance, compared with the earlier requirement of 25%.

This means subscribers will have greater access to their savings when they need money. For instance, if an employee has Rs 10 lakh in their PF account, the minimum amount to be retained would be Rs 1 lakh, allowing the remaining Rs 9 lakh to be accessed, subject to applicable withdrawal rules.

The reduction is expected to provide greater financial flexibility to employees, particularly during emergencies and other situations requiring access to their accumulated savings.

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EPFO Approves Systematic Withdrawal Plan For Retirees

Another major change is the introduction of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), which will allow retiring employees to receive their provident fund savings through periodic instalments rather than withdrawing the entire corpus in one go.

Under the proposed arrangement, retirees can leave part or all of their accumulated savings within the EPF system and receive regular payouts. The unwithdrawn amount will continue to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate.

According to EPFO officials cited by news agency ANI, the facility is intended to provide retirees with a predictable source of income after retirement while allowing them to retain ownership of their remaining PF savings.

What Happens To PF Money If A Retiree Dies?

The proposed withdrawal mechanism also addresses the interests of nominees and dependants.

If a retiree dies during the payout period, their nominee or dependent will have the option of withdrawing the remaining PF balance or continuing to receive the scheduled instalments, according to officials familiar with the proposal.

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Unemployed Employees Can Withdraw PF After Two Months

The EPFO board has also approved restoring the provision allowing members to claim premature final settlement of their provident fund after remaining unemployed for two months.

This reverses the 12-month waiting period introduced in October 2025. However, the minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal will continue to remain 36 months.

When Will The New EPFO Withdrawal Rules Come Into Effect?

The Systematic Withdrawal Plan is expected to become operational within approximately two months after the necessary amendments are made to the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme.

Once implemented, the facility will give retiring subscribers an alternative to withdrawing their entire PF savings at once, allowing them to receive regular income while their remaining corpus continues to earn interest.