GST Council Set To Get Four New Members After Assembly Poll Upheavals: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four states to send new representatives to GST Council.

Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar to have new members.

New representatives will join ministerial panels, then reconstituted.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is set to see four new state representatives at its next meeting following recent political changes in several states after the Assembly elections.

According to two persons familiar with the development, the new representatives will come from Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

The changes follow regime shifts in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu after the April Assembly elections. The new representatives will replace Kerala’s K.N. Balagopal, West Bengal’s Chandrima Bhattacharya and Tamil Nadu’s Thangam Thennarasu.

Bihar Also Gets New Representative

The fourth new entrant to the Council will be from Bihar, where a recent leadership reshuffle saw Samrat Chaudhary become Chief Minister.

A list of GST Council members available on the Council’s website shows Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav as Bihar’s new representative.

Chaudhary, who earlier served as deputy chief minister and represented Bihar in the GST Council, had played a major role in several ministerial panels constituted by the body.

Following his elevation as chief minister, Yadav now handles the finance and commercial taxes portfolios, making him the state’s representative in the Council.

On Thursday, Bihar expanded its cabinet, with Yadav retaining the finance and commercial tax departments, according to ANI.

Next GST Council Meeting Yet To Be Finalised

The GST Council last met on September 3, when it reduced tax rates to boost demand for goods and services.

The date for the next meeting has not yet been finalised, but the four new representatives are expected to participate in the Council for the first time during that session.

Ministerial Panels To Be Reconstituted

Representatives from Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Bihar are also members of various ministerial groups constituted by the GST Council to examine issues such as:

Revenue mobilisation during natural calamities or disasters

GST revenue analysis

Real estate taxation

System reforms

According to the sources, these panels will now be reconstituted to accommodate the new members.

Experts Say Changes Won’t Disrupt GST Functioning

Tax experts said the induction of new state representatives is a routine process and is unlikely to affect the Council’s institutional balance.

“The Council's strength lies in its continuity, new members may bring fresh state perspectives, but the broader approach remains collaborative, ensuring that GST policy evolves steadily without being swayed by political shifts,” said Ikesh Nagpal, lead-indirect tax at AKM Global.

Nagpal also noted that the GST Council continues to function as a model of cooperative federalism, where decisions are generally taken through consensus rather than formal voting.

“This reflects a collective recognition that GST, as a unified tax framework, depends on consistency and predictability to function effectively. As a result, representatives across political lines tend to converge on pragmatic tax policy priorities focusing on stability, uniformity, and ease of compliance over partisan considerations,” he said.

Council Decisions Rarely Go To Vote

Voting has remained rare within the GST Council framework.

The Centre holds one-third of the weighted votes in the Council, while states collectively account for the remaining share. Decisions require 75 per cent of weighted votes to pass.

Ministerial groups formed by the Council are widely seen as key mechanisms for building consensus between the Centre and states on complex taxation matters.

Uncertainty Over Assam, Puducherry Representation

It remains unclear whether Assam and Puducherry will nominate new representatives to the Council.

ALSO READ: Home Loan Or Rent? The Financial Trade-Off Young Indians Must Understand

The BJP retained power in Assam for a third consecutive term, while the All India N.R. Congress-led NDA returned to power in Puducherry.

ALSO READ: Indian IT Is Down 23%, US AI Stocks Are Booming. Is the Sector In Trouble?

Queries sent to the Union Finance Ministry, GST Council Secretariat and Bihar government remained unanswered at the time of publication.